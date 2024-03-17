MN massage parlor owner busted for forcing employee into 'big' and 'small' prostitution jobs

A massage parlor owner in Minnesota was arrested after reportedly holding a woman against her will in a tiny room and using her as a prostitute for customers, according to Fox News Digital.

The Kandiyohi County authorities were called on Saturday by a "screaming female" and responded to a business called Massage Therapy in Willmar. The report mentioned that the woman who called the police did not speak English, and the responding officer had to use a translation app to communicate with the woman when he arrived on the scene.

Court documents characterized the woman as "crying loudly" on the floor when the authorities arrived.

The officer also spotted the owner of the massage parlor, identified as Ying He, 55. The victim, who has not yet been named, said that Ying struck her over the head and that she felt "dizzy and had a headache," per the report. The woman added that Ying did not allow her to "drink water, cook food, turn on lights, and confined her to a small room."

The West Central Tribune reported that the victim told the authorities she had given a 30-minute massage to a customer on the day she called the police, and when the customer asked for more work to be done, Ying became enraged and punched her on the top of her head.

The woman was soon transported to a local hospital to have her injuries treated. She said she had flown from California to Minnesota on March 3, hoping to find work at a massage parlor that did not include selling sex. She said she paid a Los Angeles agency $100 to help her find employment.

When she eventually arrived in Minnesota, she believed her new boss would reimburse her half the price of the plane ticket. Instead, Ying watched all the woman's movements and forced her into sex work, according to the woman's comments to the authorities.

The victim added that she was forced into a small room when she was not with customers. She added that she was ordered to "do whatever the customer wanted her to do," including performing sex acts on customers. There were times when she was forced to masturbate customers, and then there were other times when she was forced to have sex with customers, per reports.

