More than 6,000 noncitizens removed from Virginia voter rolls

A new executive order from the Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, revealed the steps that leaders of the commonwealth have taken to shore up confidence in the election process, including removing tens of thousands of noncitizens and deceased voters from voter rolls.

On Wednesday, Youngkin issued Executive Order 35, which aims "to protect the casting of legal ballots by legally eligible voters in Virginia's elections." The EO listed several Virginia voting regulations that those living in other states likely wish they had:

100% paper ballots,

strict chain of custody for all ballots as well as daily reconciliation during the early voting period,

"no mass mailing of ballots" — application for mail-in ballot required,

24/7 monitoring of all drop boxes,

no "voting machines," only machines designed to count ballots, and

strict prohibition against hooking counting machines up to the internet.

In addition, the EO explained recent efforts to clean up voter rolls by conducting audits and tracking voters who have since moved out of state or passed away. Nearly 80,000 deceased voters were removed from the commonwealth's voter rolls in 2023 alone.

'EVERY STATE SHOULD FOLLOW VIRGINIA’S LEAD.'

Perhaps even more importantly, 6,303 noncitizens who are still alive and who either "purposefully or accidentally registered to vote" in Virginia have likewise been removed, the EO claimed.

Plus, Virginia DMVs verify a person's legal status with databases for the Department of Homeland Security Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements and Social Security Administration before issuing credentials like a driver's license, and Virginia is one of just three states that require citizens to provide their full, nine-digit social security number to register to vote.

Even mail-in ballots in Virginia cannot be counted unless the voter information listed on the outside of the ballot — the last four digits of the voter's social security number and his or her date of birth — match the voter's data in the state's voter registration system. So, the chances of other noncitizens slipping through the cracks and casting a vote there are greatly reduced.

Finally, the EO compels the Virginia Department of Elections commissioner to submit an annual report to the governor certifying that all procedures have been followed regarding ballot security, counting machine testing, and a "triple-check" of the accuracy of all elections results.

Youngkin is certainly proud of the EO and his state, claiming that Virginia has led the way in ballot security, counting machine reliability, and "voter list maintenance."

"This isn't a Democrat or Republican issue, it's an American and Virginian issue. Every legal vote deserves to be counted without being watered down by illegal votes or inaccurate machines. In Virginia, we don’t play games and our model for election security is working," Youngkin said.

"The Virginia model for election security works."

Former President Donald Trump, who would love to earn Virginia's 13 electoral votes this November, likewise hailed Youngkin's EO and commitment to election integrity.

"The beautiful Commonwealth of Virginia, superbly led by Governor Glenn Youngkin, IS TAKING A STRONG LEAD IN SECURING THE ELECTION IN NOVEMBER — PROTECTING EVERY LEGAL VOTE AND KEEPING ILLEGAL ALIENS THAT HAVE BEEN LET INTO OUR COUNTRY FROM VOTING. All votes will be on paper ballots and counted safely and fairly, not by machines connected to the internet — A big security risk. We must work hard to make sure the Election is FAIR and SECURE!!! EVERY STATE SHOULD FOLLOW VIRGINIA’S LEAD. We need volunteers to watch the polls - So important. The Election on November 5th will be the MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. Thank you Glenn, GREAT JOB!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

