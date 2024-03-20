Bernie Moreno wins GOP Senate primary in Ohio

Bernie Moreno won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in the Buckeye State, defeating Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Moreno will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown later this year. Brown has been serving in the Senate since early 2007 and had previously served in the House of Representatives for more than a decade.

Former President Donald Trump backed Moreno's Senate bid.

"Bernie Moreno, a highly respected businessman from the GREAT State of Ohio, is exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate. Bernie will always stand up to the Fascist 'nut jobs' and the spineless RINOS in order to fight the corrupt Deep State that is destroying our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Don't be fooled by Sherrod Brown. He is a Radical Left Liberal who will always let you down. He does not stand for Ohio Values, and never will. Bernie Moreno, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put America First."

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also endorsed Moreno. "I'm proud to endorse a true political outsider, Bernie Moreno, for Senate in Ohio. Bernie will cut spending, keep us out of endless wars, and fight for the Constitution. We need more conservative fighters in Washington, and I look forward to working with Bernie to take on DC," Paul said in a statement, according to Townhall.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah urged people to vote for Moreno, describing the candidate as "the only conservative" running in the primary contest.

