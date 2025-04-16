Mother whose daughter was killed by illegal alien tears into Maryland Democrat's trip to El Salvador

The mother of Rachel Morin expressed her disdain for Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) for going to extreme lengths to advocate for the return of an illegal alien who was deported back to El Salvador.

Patty Morin told Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Van Hollen and other Maryland Democrats did not reach out to her when her daughter was murdered by an illegal immigrant who gained access to the United States during the Biden-Harris border crisis. The man accused of the horrific crime was found guilty by a jury this week.

"I'm actually angry. I'm actually outraged, but I'm too sad at the moment to show anger at the same time. He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action [from] the Democratic Party in any way. ... In Maryland, none of the senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter," Morin said.

The only Democrat who reached out to her was Maryland Governor Wes Moore, but he did so only after she had talked with President Donald Trump.

'El Salvador has made it clear they will not be releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States.'

Morin said many people do not fully understand how gruesome her daughter's murder was.

"Three-fourths of her brain was hemorrhaged. ... Three-fourths of her skull was bashed in. She had a six-inch square in the back of her head where the skull was shattered, the way that you would crush an eggshell. Her face was bashed in," Morin explained.

"The murderer drag her 150 yards as blood gushed out of her head," she continued.

Democrats, Morin said, are more concerned about letting illegal aliens like her daughter's killer into the United States and defending their ability to stay in the country instead of defending American citizens.

Van Hollen posted a video on X Wednesday morning showing he was getting ready to fly to El Salvador's capital.

"I also hope to see Kilmar and check on his condition — and remind him that we won’t stop fighting until he’s home," he said.

El Salvador has made clear it will not be releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States because he is an El Salvadoran citizen. The federal government said even if El Salvador releases him back to the U.S., Abrego Garcia would be put back into federal custody and be subject to removal once again.

