Elon Musk says US will be 'toast' without 'red wave'

Business magnate Elon Musk asserted in a post on X that the U.S. will be "toast" if there is not a "red wave."

"I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk wrote.

The term "red wave" refers to a dominant performance by Republicans during an election cycle.

Last week, Musk suggested that his views are "centrist."

"This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus," Musk wrote. "My positions are centrist," he added, listing, "Secure borders," "Safe & clean cities," "Don't bankrupt America with spending," "Racism against any race is wrong," "No sterilization below age of consent." He then asked, "Is this right-wing?"

In May 2022, Musk tweeted that the Democratic Party had "become the party of division & hate," adding, "so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

The day before the 2022 midterms, Musk urged "independent-minded voters" to vote for GOP candidates. "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he suggested, adding in another post, "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

Musk has accused President Joe Biden of seeking to establish a "one-party state" through illegal immigration.

"Biden's strategy is very simple," Musk tweeted last month. "Get as many illegals in the country as possible," he wrote, adding, "Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective."

