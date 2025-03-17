Musk exposes ‘magic money computers’ that allow government to send funds ‘out of thin air’

Elon Musk revealed that the federal government has “magic money computers” that allow it to send taxpayer funds “out of thin air” without adequate oversight.



Musk exposed the shocking information during an interview with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on the latest episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” released on Monday. The episode was part one of a two-part series recorded at the White House.

'They just send money out of nothing.'

Musk told Cruz that the waste the Department of Government Efficiency has found within the federal government is even worse than he had anticipated.

“Every government department — I say, ‘every’ because we’ve not yet found a single exception — there are far too many software licenses and media subscriptions,” Musk said.

He explained that there were often more licenses and subscriptions than the number of individuals working for the department.

“We found entire situations of software licenses or media subscriptions where there were zero logins,” Musk added. “No one had ever logged in even once.”

Musk was asked whether the waste stems from incompetence or fraud.

“If you say, ‘What’s the waste-to-fraud ratio,’ in my opinion, it’s like 80% waste and 20% fraud,” he replied. “But you do have these sort of gray areas.”

He highlighted how the federal government can send money to nonprofit organizations with little oversight and accountability. Musk explained that the so-called charities give their leadership “extremely lavish, insane salaries, expense everything to the nonprofit, buy jets and homes and all sorts of things.”

Cruz responded, “Live like kings and queens on the taxpayer dime.”

“Correct,” Musk added. “And this is happening at scale. It’s not just one or two. We’re seeing this everywhere.”

Cruz then asked Musk to explain “magic money computers.”

“I never heard of that until you brought that up,” Cruz told Musk.

“You may think that the government computers all talk to each other, they synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere and it’s coherent,” Musk explained. “And that the numbers, for example, that you’re presented as a senator are actually the real numbers.”

“One would think,” Cruz replied.

“They’re not. They’re not totally wrong, but they’re probably off by 5% or 10% in some cases,” Musk continued. “I call a magic money computer any computer, which can just make money out of thin air. That’s magic money.”

Cruz asked Musk how the computers work.

“It just issues payments,” Musk stated.

He said that most of the computers he is referring to are at the Treasury Department. There are also reportedly similar computers at the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, and the Department of Defense.

“I think we found now 14 magic money computers,” Musk remarked. “They just send money out of nothing.”

He declared that the only way to root out the waste and fraud within the federal government was to “look at the computers and see what’s going on.”

“You have to reconcile the computer databases in order to recognize waste and fraud,” Musk said.