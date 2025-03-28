Video: Thousands feared dead in Myanmar and Thailand after devastating 7.7 earthquake topples skyscraper, collapses bridge

A violent earthquake caused widespread damage in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday. Thousands are feared dead after the devastating 7.7 quake toppled a skyscraper, collapsed a bridge, and destroyed a dam.

The powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, which is Myanmar's second-largest city. The epicenter was only about 10 miles from the city, which has a population of approximately 1.5 million. The major quake struck at the relatively shallow depth of about six miles.

To make matters worse, Myanmar is currently embroiled in a civil war.

Just 12 minutes after the initial 7.7 quake, a strong 6.4 earthquake struck the same area, according to the USGS. There have been at least six major aftershocks since the original earthquake, which have ranged in magnitude from 4.5 to 4.9.

The earthquake caused the collapse of buildings in five cities and towns in Myanmar, according to Reuters.

Images show that the Ava Bridge over the Irrawaddy River was destroyed.

Footage shows huge crevasses in the ground caused by the quake.

PBS reported that global charity Christian Aid said its partners on the ground in Myanmar reported that a dam burst, causing water levels to rise.

Collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar. STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 10 people are dead and nearly 100 are missing in Thailand's capital of Bangkok, roughly 1,250 miles from Mandalay.

A terrifying video shows the moment that a high-rise building under construction collapsed near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market. Workers and local residents were seen running for their lives as the 33-story building came crashing down. Footage not only shows that the earthquake flattened the building, but it flung a crane that had been attached to the skyscraper.

A video revealed that a rooftop pool on a high-rise building in Bangkok was transformed into a waterfall during the earthquake, as huge waves splashed down from the skyscraper.

Thai authorities declared a state of emergency in Bangkok.

Myanmar officials issued a state of emergency in the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, Northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, and Bago Region.

To make matters worse, Myanmar is currently embroiled in a civil war.

"More than 3 million people remain internally displaced from armed conflict that has raged since the 2021 military coup," stated Amnesty International researcher Joe Freeman. "Over a third of the population will need humanitarian assistance this year."

The head of Myanmar’s military government said in a televised address on Friday that at least 144 people were killed and another 730 were injured.

“The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” said Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Hlaing said, "I would like to extend an open invitation to any organizations and nations willing to come and help the people in need within our country."

President Donald Trump declared that the United States would help Myanmar.

“We’re going to be helping,” Trump said from the Oval Office on Friday. “We’ve already spoken with the country.”

The USGS estimates that nearly 800,000 people were exposed to 'violent' shaking from the earthquake.

Myanmar is the 42nd-poorest country in the world, according to Global Finance.

The USGS stated, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread."

The United States Geological Survey's Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response gave a grim outlook on the loss of life from the quake.

“The impact is likely to be severe," stated Ian Main, a professor of seismology and rock physics at the University of Edinburgh. "Based on the estimated intensity of ground shaking above, and maps of population density and vulnerability of buildings, the USGS PAGER forecast loss is, sadly, most likely to be in the range 10,000-100,000 fatalities and some 6%-70% of the GDP of Myanmar."

The USGS PAGER system provides fatality and economic loss impact estimates following significant earthquakes worldwide. The USGS estimates that nearly 800,000 people were exposed to "violent" shaking from the earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake "occurred as the result of strike slip faulting between the India and Eurasia plate."

“Myanmar is no stranger to earthquakes," stated Joanna Faure Walker, professor of earthquake geology and disaster risk reduction at the University College London. "The plate boundary between the India Plate and Eurasia Plate runs approximately north-south, cutting through the middle of the country. These two plates move past each other as they are moving at different rates along a transform plate boundary.

According to the USGS, the region has been hit with six other magnitude 7 and larger earthquakes since 1900. The most recent was a magnitude 7.0 quake that caused 32 buildings to collapse.

You can watch a CNN newscast about the earthquake that devastated Myanmar and Thailand here.

Rescue teams operate at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok. CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!