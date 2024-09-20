Nancy Mace calls out MARRIED left-wing commentator for kissy-face flirtatious texts, and he is getting obliterated on social media

A vociferous and married liberal commentator is being humiliated on social media after Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called him out on his political hypocrisy by airing their private text messages.

Michael Eric Dyson is a frequent liberal commentator on MSNBC, but it was an exchange he had with Mace on CNN from weeks ago that led to his public embarrassment.

Dyson argued that people mispronouncing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' name were racist while Mace called it fake outrage. After a very fiery exchange on-air, Mace called out Dyson for sending her what appeared to be flirty messages via text.

"Professor Dyson wasn’t too bent out of shape after all - he tried hitting on me AFTER he tried to call me racist on CNN," she posted on social media with a screenshot of the text exchange.

"Shhh don't tell anybody. We look good together!" he texted with a laughing emoji and a kissing emoji.

"Hahahaha," she responded in the text.

"Well your [sic] gorgeousness makes the photos, so there's that!" he adds with a smiling emoji.

'I had no intent with her to do anything ...'

Dyson fired back at Mace in a furious message on social media.

"The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for [Kamala Harris]," he wrote.

"I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice," he added. "And her white women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist."

That explanation was met with skepticism and ridicule.

"Brother, you were flirting with that woman. There was no need to text her about anything. Every reasonable thinking woman would’ve read that the same way white or black," said one commentator on Instagram.

"Oh come on, really? Just about every woman in America would interpret it the way she did so if you didn’t want her to make an interpretation, you shouldn’t have even sent her a message. In the political climate we are in, why give anyone ammunition to fire at you?" read another response on Instagram.

"My man, she's hot, you shot your shot. Facts are you're a poorly dressed, very unattractive man. Didn't work out. Show some humility," said another detractor.

"Listen man, it doesn’t have to be this way. We’ve all shot our shot and taken the L before. Making this post afterwards is beta," read another response.

Mace responded with only two words.

"Beta male," she replied.

Dyson's third wife appeared to delete her account on X after the embarrassing debacle.

Mace has served in Congress since 2022 and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

