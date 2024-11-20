Reporter makes big mistake when he ambushes Nancy Mace with woke questions for protecting women: 'You're crazy'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) put on a master class Tuesday in handling the legacy media.

Mace ruffled woke feathers this week after she proposed a bill to mandate that House members, officers, and employees use restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms inside the Capitol and House office buildings that correspond with their biological sex.

'I'm not gonna allow a man in any female private spaces. Period. End of story.'

The bill became necessary, according to Mace, with the election of Sarah McBride (D-Del.) to Congress. McBride is a biological man who identifies as a woman.

On Tuesday, an ABC News reporter confronted Mace over her proposed legislation, using dishonest and combative framing.

First, the reporter asked Mace if legislation generally should be "targeted at one specific person," and Mace quickly corrected the record.

"It doesn't mention anyone in the legislation," she fact-checked.

When the reporter doubled down, arguing that Mace is specifically targeting Rep.-elect McBride, Mace explained why she refuses to bend the knee to woke outrage.

"I have said it's a result of this. I'm not going to allow biological men into women's private spaces. I will stand in the brink and in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks it's OK for a penis to be in a woman's locker room or a bathroom or a changing room," she said.

"Hell no! I'm not gonna stand for it," she added. "This is not OK. I'm a survivor of rape, I'm a survivor of sexual abuse, and I'm not gonna allow a man in any female private spaces. Period. End of story."

Unfortunately, the reporter did not back down, following up with a question that suggested Mace is not treating McBride with respect.

"Speaker Johnson has said he wants to treat every new member with the words 'dignity and respect.' Forcing this congressperson to go into a male restroom, is that dignity and respect?" the reporter asked.

"Forcing women to share private spaces with men is not dignity and not respect," Mace fired back.

"I'm absolutely gonna stand in the way of anyone who thinks it's OK for a man to be in our locker room, and our changing rooms, our dressing rooms, and women's bathrooms," she continued. "And, in fact, if you agree with that, you're crazy."

On Wednesday, Mace proposed a new bill that would protect women on all federal property. The bill is called the Protecting Women's Private Spaces Act.

"The radical left would rather call me an extremist than admit they are wrong. The radical left says I’m a ‘threat.’ You better believe it. And I will shamelessly call you out for putting women and girls in harm’s way. Women fought for these spaces, and I will not let them be erased to score political points with a small but loud activist class," Mace said in a statement.

"Women and girls shouldn’t have to give up their safety or privacy just because the left wants to win points with their activist base," she continued. "This isn’t controversial — it’s common sense. I’m going to continue defending women and girls from these harmful, out-of-touch, and straight-up weird policies."

