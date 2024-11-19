AOC and other Dems enraged that female lawmakers don't want man in their Capitol bathrooms

With the recent election of Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) to Congress, female lawmakers now face the prospect of sharing women-specific facilities at the Capitol with a man.

Keen to avoid the fate of school girls and women in blue states around the country, Rep. Nancy Mace (R) introduced a resolution this week to make biological reality — not wishful thinking — the determining factor for which single-sex facilities House members or employees can use.

While there already appears to be some support for the resolution, McBride, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other leftists are crying foul.

Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Citadel's Corps of Cadets, shared her resolution on X Monday evening, noting, "Biological men do not belong in private women's spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story."

The resolution states that "allowing biological males into single-sex facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms designed for women, jeopardizes the safety and dignity of Members, officers, and employees of the House who are female."

To ensure women's safety and protect their dignity in the Capitol, the resolution would prohibit House members, delegates, resident commissioners, officers, and employees from using single-sex facilities that do not correspond to their sex. The House sergeant-at-arms would enforce the ban.

'Women should never be forced to share his delusion.'

Mace told reporters outside the Capitol that McBride "doesn't get a say. This is about real women and women's rights. The far-left, radical left — they want to erase women and women's rights, and I'm not going to let them."

The Republican leadership did not reject the resolution outright.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Axios, "We're going to talk about that. We're working on the issue."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) signaled support for the resolution, indicating that the same prohibition should apply to all taxpayer-funded federal facilities.

When asked which facilities McBride — a transvestite formerly known as Tim — should use, Greene said, "He is a biological male. He has plenty of places he can go. ... He can go in the men's room, and he has a bathroom in his office just like all of us do."

"I'm sick of this s***," added the Georgia congresswoman. "Mentally ill men pretending to be women need to stay out of our bathrooms and our sports. They don't have rights to our spaces or identity!"

Other feminists and conservatives insisted the rule was a no-brainer.

Filmmaker Robby Starbuck, for instance, noted that "Mr. McBride is a biological male and he's free to live in his fantasy world that he's a woman but women should never be forced to share his delusion. Men don't belong in Women's bathrooms, sports or locker rooms."

Leftists alternatively suggested that female lawmakers should accept men in their private spaces.

New York Rep. Joe Morelle (D) supported his fellow congressman using the women's bathroom, telling Axios, "I think we have a lot of problems in America, I don't think spending time worrying about the restrooms is an order of priority here. I think Nancy Mace should focus on other things."

"She's a woman," continued Morelle. "She should use the ladies room."

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten (D) suggested that if Mace is uncomfortable with men in the bathroom, she should just hide in a stall.

"If Ms Mace finds it difficult to use the toilet without thinking sexual thoughts or inspecting the genitals of the others in the bathroom she would be well advised to shut the stall door and keep her hatred and darkness to herself," tweeted Casten.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), co-chair of the so-called Equality Caucus, said, "The cruelty is the point."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Axios, "This is not just bigotry, this is just plain bullying."

McBride was similarly upset by female lawmakers' desire to keep him out of their private spaces, stating, "This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing."

Despite McBride's characterization of the opposition as extreme, most Americans agree that men should not invade women's spaces.

Both a January YouGov survey and 2023 Public Religion Research Institute survey found that the majority of Americans oppose policies permitting transvestites to use bathrooms designated for the opposite sex.

There is similar opposition to other gender ideology-driven policies.

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, the super-majority of Americans support sex-segregated competitive sports. A 2023 Washington Post-KFF poll revealed that the majority of Americans don't accept LGBT activists' premise that gender and sex can be separated and think it is inappropriate for teachers to teach K-8 students about so-called "trans identity."

