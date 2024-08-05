Nancy Pelosi suggests adding Joe Biden to Mount Rushmore

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested that Joe Biden's image should be carved into the iconic South Dakotan monument Mount Rushmore because of his manifold accomplishments while in office.

Pelosi made the comments during a recent interview with Lesley Stahl that aired on "CBS Sunday Morning Show." Even Stahl seemed surprised by Pelosi's insistence that Biden is "a Mount Rushmore kind of president."

'He knows that I love him very much.'

"Are you saying that [Biden] belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?" Stahl asked.

Pelosi sidestepped the comparison between Biden and Abraham Lincoln and instead pivoted to compare Biden to yet another Republican etched onto the monument: Teddy Roosevelt.

"You have Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down. But you can add Biden," Pelosi responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pelosi called Biden "such a consequential president" and claimed he was at the "top of his game" a few weeks ago when he decided to drop his bid for a second term in office.

An edited version of the exchange between Stahl and Pelosi can be seen here.

Pelosi also denied to Stahl that she led the campaign to "pressure" Biden into dropping out of the race. Previous reports indicated that Pelosi played a key role in an alleged backroom effort by Democrats to convince Biden to step aside.

"No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure [campaign]," Pelosi claimed. "Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, 'I never called anybody.'"

"My whole point was whatever he decides, but we have to have a more aggressive campaign," she added.

"He knows that I love him very much."

Even the Daily Beast called Pelosi's suggestion to put Biden on Mount Rushmore "wild" while fellow left-leaning outlet Newsweek reframed the story to attack Trump supporters. "MAGA Rages at Proposal to Put Joe Biden on Mount Rushmore," read the headline from Newsweek.

