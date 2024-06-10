'New ways of solving problems': NASA promotes men dressed as women as part of 'diverse and inclusive teams'

The government space agency is promoting transgender and nonbinary individuals, including men posing as women, as part of its Pride Month celebration of diverse teams.

NASA posted a video in support of Pride Month to promote "self-affirmation, dignity," and equal rights, the space program said, while adding that it wanted to create awareness of diversity and gender variance.

Despite the fact that the video was originally published in 2022, NASA had no issues with repurposing it for its 2024 push for sexuality- and gender-based hiring.

In the video, Rebekah Reed, associate director of exploration, integration and science directorate, stressed the idea that children need to be able to relate to "diverse" NASA employees. This includes gay, transgender, and allegedly nonbinary workers that were shown in the video.

"Every person, every kid, if they can see themselves in the astronauts that we send out in space, but also in the teams that make that possible, then we're doing our job," she claimed.

"We're doing incredibly difficult and complicated things," she continued. "We want people that look at things from a different perspective, that can bring us new ways of solving problems, and diverse and inclusive teams do that."

Also appearing in the video was a man named Amy Lendian, a protective systems engineer.

Lendian said that if someone is in the closet, seeing people like himself doing their jobs and being effective is "the biggest encouragement" he can give. He added that being a man who believes he is a woman, while working at NASA, shows that he can successfully complete his job while being his "true self."

"They accept me 100%. All together working on this."

'For the first time, we have raised the Intersex Progress Pride Flag at a NASA.'

On a multimedia page dedicated to Pride, Lendian made further remarks about being transgender, noting that he has worked on the Artemis moon project.

"So here I am, a transgender woman, an engineer, working at Kennedy Space Center, and I get to work around these really smart, wonderful people, supporting the Artemis mission," he said.

Harel Dor, a robotic systems engineer, also appeared in the Pride video. He spoke about the importance of using his plural pronouns because he is "nonbinary."



Dor shared a story about participating in a "candidate lunch," where he met someone who also uses the same irregular pronouns.

The video showed a photo of Dor dressed in women's clothes while he recalled that it "felt really nice to see someone else in the room using those pronouns."

"I made sure to introduce myself with my pronouns so that they could know you're not the only one here," he added.

Days after promoting the video, NASA's Ames Research Center announced that it decided to fly the "intersex progress" flag at the government facility. The flag promotes transgenderism, as well as racial politics.

"For the first time, we have raised the Intersex Progress Pride Flag at a NASA center to commemorate #PrideMonth," the government entity wrote on X.

NASA also claimed that there are still "obstacles in achieving full acceptance and protections for the LGBTQ+ community" but noted that they will continue to "rise" together to achieve their goals at NASA.

The space agency then said that there had been "significant contributions of LGBTQ+ employees" and that it recognizes their contributions to "advance NASA's priorities."



