'You guys made me a hunter': Ex-WWE wrestler says PETA videos turned her into an avid hunter

Former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie revealed that watching PETA videos turned her into a hunter who makes sure her meat goes directly from the wild to her plate.

The ex-wrestler known for her fluorescent hair explained that much of her love for hunting comes from her own family and the clear health benefits of consuming non-processed, wild game.

"I feel like the older I get, the worse food gets," she said. "Whatever happened to eating food the way God intended it? That's how I want to eat it."



"When you're hunting your own meat it's field to table, and I'm doing it with my hands. So, I feel there's this element of knowing exactly where your food comes from," the 39-year-old continued.

Marie, a one-time All-American soccer player, described in an interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine that health is her number one priority. For her, hunting seemed like an obvious choice rather than getting food at a market or through factory farming.

"Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter," she told the magazine. "Thank you very much. Because they did all the hard work by showcasing factory farming ... so now I'm going to go hunt my own meat. You should know where your meat comes from."



Admittedly, Marie said her husband helped her discover that "health is wealth" through his passion for health and wellness. That comes with making sure her food comes from a sustainable and healthy source.

"We make sure we have zero waste from the wild game we take," she explained.

As well, Marie adamantly defended hunting, saying that it makes one "appreciate food a lot more" and that it's something humans are "meant to do."

"Hunting often gets labeled so bad. But then again, what do you think is happening when you just go to your local market? How do you think that meat got there? You know what I mean? So, I think changing that narrative is really important."

Marie went on to advocate for team sports, which she believes teaches children camaraderie, discipline, and routine. "It also makes you learn how to win and lose."

There's "nothing worse" than a sore loser or a "boastful winner," Marie added. "In life, you're losing a lot more than you're winning. So, I feel like if you can instill that in the youth at a very young age, they’re able to then navigate life a lot easier."

Good parents and a strong upbringing — which included hunting — have kept the social media star grounded. She described her parents as her heroes who gave her and her brothers "everything they didn't have" when she was growing up.

"My dad was a typical hard-working man who woke up and went to work every day, and would still always show up to our games. It's one of those things I'm so appreciative of. My parents, two people that did not have much, but they were able to dream the American dream."

Faith is clearly a strong part of Marie's life, who said it isn't worth it to continuously look up to celebrities. Instead of scrolling Instagram, she said, people should be "getting in tune with God."

"God is number one, and that's who I’m trying to live my life as best as I possibly can for. I know he looks down at me and says, 'Girl, get your life together.'"

