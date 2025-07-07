CNN panelist claims diabetes is caused by the N-word

© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman explained in a heated segment that the black community has high rates of certain diseases because of racism.
Former Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York went on a fiery rant on CNN, blaming everything from obesity to heart disease in the black community on Republican colleagues and getting “called the N-word.”
“The problem is we are not dealing with America’s original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people and sexism towards women and anti-LGBTQ sentiment,” Bowman said.
“We are not dealing with that. Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis,” he continued. “You can’t be calm about this. I’m a black man in America.”
“The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day,” he added.
BlazeTV host Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is shocked.
“So, even obesity in the black community is the fault of white people,” Gray says, astounded.
“They only get called the N-word by black people,” Jeffy argues.
“That’s true,” Gray agrees. “So maybe you might want to deal with that in your community.”
Want more from Pat Gray?
To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.