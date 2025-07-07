CNN panelist claims diabetes is caused by the N-word

Former Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York went on a fiery rant on CNN, blaming everything from obesity to heart disease in the black community on Republican colleagues and getting “called the N-word.”

“The problem is we are not dealing with America’s original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people and sexism towards women and anti-LGBTQ sentiment,” Bowman said.

“We are not dealing with that. Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis,” he continued. “You can’t be calm about this. I’m a black man in America.”

“The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day,” he added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is shocked.

“So, even obesity in the black community is the fault of white people,” Gray says, astounded.

“They only get called the N-word by black people,” Jeffy argues.

“That’s true,” Gray agrees. “So maybe you might want to deal with that in your community.”

