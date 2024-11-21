Nate Silver calls for Biden to resign and let Kamala Harris take over after his appearance in Amazon rainforest

Polling analyst Nate Silver joined the chorus of voices calling on President Joe Biden to resign after seeing the president's public appearance in the Amazon rainforest.

Silver said that the president's refusal to take questions from the media at a precarious time in global affairs was just another reason to believe he is not mentally equipped to handle the immense pressure of the Oval Office.

'It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.'

Democrats have been floating the idea that Biden should hand over the reigns of the executive branch to Vice President Kamala Harris in order to make history and also spoil Trump's merchandising profits.

"Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world," wrote Silver on social media Wednesday. "Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months."

Silver referenced a Washington Post report describing the lengths to which journalists tried to get the president to take questions while he visited Brazil and Peru for a Group of 20 summit.

"President Joe Biden was in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, unprotected from mosquitoes, fire ants and loud, squawking macaws. But there was another pest he did manage to avoid: the pack of reporters traveling with him," read the Post report.

"During a six-day foreign trip to Peru and Brazil that wrapped up Monday, the president rarely spoke in public, answering almost no questions despite repeated efforts to engage him," the report continued. "One television producer took to writing messages on a large pad of paper, holding it up as Biden boarded and departed Air Force One."

Biden's aides have tried to ignore criticism and make it appear that everything is normal, but scrutiny on the president has grown as Democrats publicly blame him for their astounding losses and question his decisions.

“History is watching us,” said Biden during the trip. “I urge us to keep the faith and keep going.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!