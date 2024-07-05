El Salvador's Nayib Bukele lauds America's founding ideals, throws shade at modern America in July 4th message

As people around the U.S. marked July 4th, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele noted that Salvadorans take inspiration from the founding ideals of the U.S., but not from the ideals of modern America.

"Congratulations to the people of the United States of America on your Independence Day. We are inspired by you, not by the ideals you hold now, but by the ideals you had in 1776 when you gained your freedom and built the foundations of your great country. We will follow that example. Happy 4th of July!" Bukele declared in a post.

"This is one of many reasons why I love @NayibBukele," GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted in response to Bukele's post.

Bukele includes the words "Philosopher King" in his profile on X.

'He is the most inspirational head of state in the Western Hemisphere by far.'

A number of Americans attended Bukele's latest inauguration last month, among them, Lee, who tweeted, "In El Salvador for the inauguration of President Nayib Bukele. He defeated his principal opponent, Manuel Flores, in February’s presidential election. To the best of my knowledge, Bukele made no attempt to imprison Flores."



Lee wrote in another tweet, "Thank you, President Bukele, for a delightful afternoon and an engaging conversation. Sharon and I enjoyed every minute of our time with you, and of our visit to your beautiful country."

"That man loves his country," Lee said of Bukele.

"It was an honor to attend the inauguration of President @nayibbukele in El Salvador with @DonaldJTrumpJr @TuckerCarlson and countless conservatives who support President Bukele's bold vision. He is the most inspirational head of state in the Western Hemisphere by far," Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted last month.

