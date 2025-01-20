'Democrats created the Klan!' Rappers Nelly, Soulja Boy refuse to apologize for performing at Trump inauguration

Rappers like Nelly and Soulja Boy are defending themselves for performing at events around Donald Trump's inauguration.

Nelly, who released huge singles like "Hot in Herre" in 2002, is set to perform at the Liberty Ball after Trump is officially sworn into office, while Soulja Boy, who produced what is recognized as the first digital download hit "Crank That" in 2007, performed at the Crypto Ball over the weekend.

The Crypto Ball, which was held across the street from the inauguration at the Andrew W. Mellon auditorium in D.C., was a celebration of Trump's apparent incoming policies surrounding cryptocurrency and saw attendance from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and performances from rappers like Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, along with Soulja Boy.

After his performance, Soulja Boy responded to backlash in a video, going after his apparent critics like hip-hop magazine XXL and rapper Drake.

"How the f*** you mad at the president?!" Soulja Boy began. "Hey, Trump, you good with me!"

The 34-year-old then went on an expletive-laden rant about how neither President Barack Obama nor former Vice President Kamala Harris ever reached out to him to perform.

"Obama ain't never put no money in my f***ing pockets, n****. Kamala ain't never put no money in my motherf****ing pockets, n****. Trump put money in my pockets!" he continued.

After stating that rapper Drake "could never come to America and talk to the president," Soulja Boy asked his audience, aghast, "Y'all want me to not answer the phone of the f***ing president?!"

'Show me where he's a white supremacist.'

Meanwhile, Nelly spoke to rapper Willie D on Saturday about his upcoming performance and answered a series of loaded questions that included criticisms that he was justifying "white supremacy."

"I would ask them to show me where he's a white supremacist," Nelly began before comparing Trump to former President Joe Biden. "He did say if you don't vote for me, you're not black. Right? Oh, no. That wasn't him."

"He did create the crime bill in the '90s. ... No. He didn't do that," the Texan continued.

Nelly added, "He's not the candidate for the United States. He's the president. He won."

After Nelly noted that no other president has asked him to perform and that he felt the invitation was an honor, Willie D remarked that he also was never asked to "come to a [Ku Klux] Klan rally, either."

That caused Nelly to go off, asking the host who started the Ku Klux Klan.

"The Democrats created the Klan! ... So what are we talking about?!" Nelly exclaimed.

The rapper went on to argue that Democrats become divisive when they lose and their rhetoric has included "telling you not to visit your family during the holidays."

He concluded by pleading with the host to push for unity after the inauguration and come together as a country.

"Regardless of what happened, we should be able to come together as family," Nelly said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!