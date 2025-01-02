Net neutrality is dead again: Federal appeals court rules against Biden admin

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals hammered another nail in the coffin of net neutrality on Thursday and handed the Biden administration another loss.

Democrats and others on the left issued histrionic warnings claiming that net neutrality would save the internet from evil corporations that would stifle online access to sell it to the highest bidder. Opponents like former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai argued that the government should avoid micromanaging the internet.

'It’s time for regulators and activists to give up on this tired non-issue once and for all and focus on what actually matters.'

On Thursday the appeals panel issued a ruling ending net neutrality.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in 2021 calling on the FCC to reinstitute the policy after Pai ended net neutrality under the first Trump administration. The appeals panel said in its ruling that the FCC did not have the proper authority to order the rules. It is unlikely that the incoming Trump administration will reinstitute neutrality, but proponents might seek a review of the decision by the Supreme Court.

On social media, Pai called the ruling an "excellent opinion."

"For a decade, I’ve argued that so-called 'net neutrality' regulations are unlawful (not to mention pointless). Today, the Sixth Circuit held exactly that," he wrote.

"It’s time for regulators and activists to give up on this tired non-issue once and for all and focus on what actually matters to American consumers — like improving Internet access and promoting online innovation," Pai added.

On the other hand, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel called on Congress to double down on the policy and pass legislation to reinstitute net neutrality.

"Consumers across the country have told us again and again that they want an internet that is fast, open, and fair," wrote Rosenworcel. "With this decision it is clear that Congress now needs to heed their call, take up the charge for net neutrality, and put open internet principles in federal law."

