'Extraordinarily grotesque' Hawaii fireworks explosion causes New Year's Day 'war zone' carnage; 3 dead, over 20 injured

Three people are dead and over 20 injured after a fireworks demonstration in Hawaii turned deadly on New Year's Day. Authorities said the horrific explosion caused carnage they likened to a "war zone."

Just after midnight Wednesday, a fireworks demonstration took place in the Salt Lake neighborhood of Honolulu.

'It really looked like a war zone and like a bomb dropped right in front of that house.'

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan explained, "Based on the preliminary review and nearby surveillance footage, evidence from the scene, and witness statements, it appears that shortly after midnight, a person who attended the party lit an aerial cake — which is a container containing multiple aerial fireworks — in the driveway at the carport. The cake fell to the side, and the aerial shot into crates that contained additional fireworks, setting off what is the explosion that you saw on multiple media outlets and social media posts at this time.”

Aerial drone footage captured the moment of the explosion.

The explosion caused damage to the home where the fireworks were being launched as well as to houses across the street.

"It really looked like a war zone and like a bomb dropped right in front of that house," said Honolulu Fire Department Chief Kalani Hao.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the victims who died suffered the "worst possible war zone injuries" — and they were so extreme "that brain material was across the sidewalk from the ferocity of this explosion."

Green added that "we want people to hear that because that is what is really possible with these explosive fireworks. Some of the deceased had injuries that were that tragic, that traumatic. We’re talking about the worst possible war zone injuries that took their lives."

More than a dozen ambulances responded, and first responders shut down a nearby street to stage a triage center.

More than 20 people were transported to area hospitals for injuries; some were listed in critical condition. Citing the city's emergency medical services, Hawaii News Now reported that three children were injured in what officials are calling a "mass casualty incident."

Green added, "It's not just losing a finger, it's extraordinarily grotesque events, and in the next couple of days, it's entirely likely that some of the people that didn't even look that bad will die because their lungs were burned out — and that's what you happen to see when explosions happen right in front of you."

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green said two of the severely injured victims were children ages 1 and 3 and that they would be permanently disfigured or die from their injuries.

Dr. Jim Ireland — director of the city's emergency medical services — said, “We did not actually transport a lot of patients with minor injuries, but I remember a 12-year-old girl with burns on her leg and some shrapnel."

Ireland said of the injuries, "Just very, very sad — nothing I have ever seen in EMS. Some of the folks who were here who have been to war, who have been in combat, said it reminded them of things they have seen in combat.“

Police said two women were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third woman later died from her injuries at a hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, "Enough is enough."

'Here's an individual that's not a professional to the best of my knowledge, unprofessional at fireworks, and here we have a tragic loss.'

"A massive explosion caused by what appears to be illegal fireworks claimed at least three lives and left over 20 others critically injured," Blangiardi said in a statement. "This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks, which put lives at risk, drain our first responder resources, and disrupt our communities."

Blangiardi vowed to work with federal and state agencies to "shut down this illegal firework trade once and for all."

"We will push for stronger enforcement, tougher penalties, new technologies, and a united effort to stop the import of illegal fireworks," Blangiardi stated. "Our communities deserve better. We cannot allow this senseless danger to persist, and we will take decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of Oahu residents."

Gov. Green added, "Because combatting illegal fireworks has been a priority, we established the Illegal Fireworks Task Force in 2023 to identify and disrupt supply chains. It has seized 227,000 pounds of illegal fireworks to date, but incidents like this remind us of the ongoing challenges we face."

The Hawaii governor urged residents to report illegal fireworks activity to authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Honolulu Police Department with the investigation.

Honolulu Police Chief Logan said authorities have yet to determine whether anyone involved in the incident will be hit with criminal charges.

"Here's an individual that's not a professional to the best of my knowledge, unprofessional at fireworks, and here we have a tragic loss," Logan stated.

Logan noted that HPD’s Specialized Services Division Bomb Unit recovered additional fireworks on the property that did not explode.

Hawaii state law declares that anyone "purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting, or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges, resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted."

The Hawaii Police Department warned the public on Dec. 30: "Please remember that anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risks not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well."

You can view a video report here about the fireworks explosion.

