The New Yorker's attempt to evoke pity for illegal alien is obliterated by devastating community note

Another attempt to garner sympathy for the plight of a deported illegal immigrant was undone by devastating information provided in a community note on X.

The New Yorker report documented the deportation of Jamaican national Orville Etoria to a prison facility in Eswatini, a southern African nation. It quoted Etoria as comparing his deportation to the transportation of slaves.

'If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, you could end up in CECOT, Eswatini, South Sudan, or another third country.'

"It helped me imagine how the slaves might have felt, going to another land in shackles and chains," Etoria said.

The community note provided pivotal context about the crimes committed by Etoria.

"Orville Etoria has multiple serious felonies including armed robbery and murder. He held a U.S. lawful permanent resident status, which can and was revoked following his criminal convictions."

While he had previously been a green card holder, the residency status was revoked after the murder and armed robbery convictions, in addition to criminal possession of a weapon and forcible theft with a deadly weapon, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Etoria had served 25 years in prison and upon his release in 2021, officials allowed him to stay in the U.S. as long as he fulfilled annual check-ins. He was deported in July 2025 after President Donald Trump issued new restrictive immigration policies.

"If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, you could end up in CECOT, Eswatini, South Sudan, or another third country," said a DHS spokesperson about the case to Newsweek.

RELATED: NYTimes is getting hammered online for sympathetic article about criminal illegal alien

Etoria's aunt had previously told the New York Times that he should have been deported to Jamaica, where he has a valid passport. In September, Etoria was repatriated to Jamaica, according to the foreign affairs minister of that country.

"Every single day President Trump and Secretary Noem fight for justice for American victims of illegal alien crime and nearly every single day the media ignores these victims and their families," said DHS.