CNN finds embarrassing videos of Gavin Newsom after he claims no one in his office ever used 'Latinx' term

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign to rebrand himself ran into an embarrassing stumbling block after CNN unearthed several videos that contradict his current claims.

The prominent Democrat, who is widely considered to be increasing his national exposure in order to mount a presidential campaign in 2028, has been shuffling over to the middle of the political spectrum through conversations on his new podcast, but one claim he made was contradicted by the KFILE investigative team.

'The @GOP are busy banning the word "Latinx." ... Their priorities speak for themselves.'

Newsom tried to distance himself from the far-left fringe of his party by ridiculing the use of the woke term "Latinx" to refer to Latino people in order to appease the transgender agenda.

“Not one person ever in my office has ever used the word 'Latinx,'” he said in the first show of his podcast, describing the term as an “out-of-touch fixation.”

Not only did KFILE find that someone in his office used the term, but Gavin Newsom himself used it numerous times.

“I hope we can really paint a picture in terms of our consciousness of how impactful this has been on the Latinx community,” said Newsom at a hearing about the coronavirus.

He even went to far as to attack Republicans in 2023 for "banning the word 'Latinx.'"

The report found at least four instances in which Newsom tweeted the term from his official social media account.

"The @GOP are busy banning the word 'Latinx' and AP black history courses rather than the weapons of war that are killing our kids. Their priorities speak for themselves," he wrote in one tweet from Jan. 2023.

The Latinx term was invented in order to evade the gender forms inherent in Spanish words, but it was overwhelmingly rejected by the Latino community, according to several polls. It also became a damaging talking point against Democrats in the 2024 election when many on the right used it to ridicule extremism on the left.

Video of the embarrassing CNN report was circulated widely on social media.

