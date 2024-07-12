Newsom rescinds offer to address Oakland crime surge after radical Soros DA rejects aid despite looming recall

George Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (D), who is facing an upcoming recall election over her soft-on-crime policies, refused to onboard Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom's attorneys, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation .



Earlier this year, Newsom's office announced that it would attempt to help Oakland address its rampant crime crisis by deploying additional law enforcement officers and sending more attorneys to prosecute violent offenses, Blaze News previously reported. The governor's office claimed the "new partnership" would "increase the capacity to prosecute suspects involved in violent crimes, serious drug-related crimes, and property crimes — including retail theft and auto burglary — in Oakland and the East Bay," according to a press release.

'We have decided to shift these resources.'

"The partnership will result in the deployment of deputy attorneys general from the California Department of Justice and attorneys from the California National Guard — adding capacity to prosecute suspects arrested for serious and complex crimes in Alameda County," it read.

Newsom called on criminals to be "held accountable" by "using the full and appropriate weight of the law."

At the time of the announcement, Price appeared to welcome Newsom's offer, stating that she assigned "Alameda County career prosecutor Assistant DA Michael Nieto to represent my office in this collaborative effort."

According to the recent letter obtained by DCNF, Newsom's office still plans to support the Oakland area by providing additional law enforcement resources, but it rescinded its offer to send additional attorneys.

Newsom's Cabinet secretary, Ann Patterson, claimed Price failed to onboard the attorneys.

"After several months of communications, however, including fulfilling requests from your office for resumes and interviews, you have not taken the initial steps of finalizing the memorandum of understanding or deputizing Cal Guard attorneys to work in your office," Patterson wrote. "Accordingly, we have decided to shift these resources."

A December crime report revealed that Oakland crime is on the rise, with motor vehicle theft up 44%, robbery up 38%, burglary up 23%, violent crime up 21%, and overall crime up 17%.

Oakland residents are putting their feet down on progressive policies that have led to a crime and homelessness crisis. Both Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao (D) will face a recall vote later this year after residents gathered enough signatures to force an election, Blaze News previously reported. Thao is currently entangled in an ongoing FBI investigation.

Loren Taylor, a Democratic mayoral candidate seeking to replace Thao, recently told the San Francisco Chronicle , "To say that this is the worst compilation of troubling, challenging situations that I've seen is an understatement."

"A fiscal crisis, hundreds of millions of dollars, compounded with a public safety crisis that has folks fearful of moving around the city and businesses leaving town, combined with [a] homelessness crisis that continues to expand despite things getting better in neighboring cities. … This storm of events is the opposite of what Oakland needs right now when we're trying to rebound as a city, post-pandemic," Taylor said.