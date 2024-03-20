NFL QB Anthony Richardson rescues stranded couple, pays for new tires after no one would stop to help

Star quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson came to the rescue of a couple who was stranded on the side of the highway while making food deliveries. The couple had their tire blow out after a screw had punctured it.

Young couple Parker Suddeth and Zoe Reuter were doing DoorDash deliveries at the time of the tire incident on I-65 near Indianapolis.

After trying to change the tire, Suddeth had an issue with one of the lug nuts and didn't have the tools to complete the job.

"I tried to flag people down for like 20 minutes, no one wanted to pull over and help," the young man told WRTV.

All of a sudden, Richardson pulled up in a large truck and offered to help the couple with their trouble.

The NFL player, who stands at 6'4'', 244 pounds, reportedly offered to drive Suddeth to an auto parts store to get the appropriate tools.

"I didn't know who he was at first ... he leaned over and gave me this money and said, 'You guys should go get new tires,'" Suddeth recalled.

The quarterback and the delivery driver struck up conversation on their way to the auto parts store, which is where Suddeth found out who Richardson was.

"I asked him what he did for a living, and he said, 'Football,' and I asked him who he played for, and he said, 'The Colts,' and I said, 'You're the quarterback for the Colts, wow, I guess I'm a fan now!'" Suddeth recited.

Richardson reportedly gave the couple $200 and didn't ask for any recognition.

"For him to just stop and help us, give me a ride, give me some money so we could get dinner that night, new tires, that's the world to me," the Indiana resident continued. "A lot of people wouldn't do that same thing he did for me, not even the money. Just stopping and helping."

"It's a little bit life-changing," added Reuter. "Because otherwise I would have had to go and spend all the money that I was going to put in my gas tank on the tires."

The couple admitted that because of Richardson's kindness they were actually able to take a night off from deliveries, which they said is rare for them.

Suddeth posted a picture of himself and Richardson to his Instagram page with the caption, "I guess I'm a Colts fan now."

Richardson replied on the post saying, "My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!"

