Food truck worker threatened to kill woman he accused of theft before lighting her on fire, Niagara Falls police say

A man was arrested after police said he lit a woman on fire over theft accusations from his food truck in Niagara Falls, New York.

Witnesses said they heard the argument between 38-year-old Barinder Singh and a 48-year-old woman at the Indian Fusion food truck that he owns.

Police said they responded to a call from the area at about 1:45 p.m. and found the woman near the intersection of of 7th and Niagara Street with burns to her head, arms, and body.

The woman was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, where police said she was in critical condition with third-degree burns.

One witness to the altercation said he thought a garbage tote was on fire before he realized it was actually a woman.

Police said they got permission from Singh to read his phone and were able to obtain surveillance videos from before and after the attack. He can be heard saying, "I'll (expletive) kill you," and, "Don't (expletive) steal from me," on the videos.

A police report said the victim had to be intubated due to burn injuries to her throat.

On Monday, Singh was brought to the police station for questioning and was arrested for assault. He was released without bail, and a judge issued a protective order for the victim.

