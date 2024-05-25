'Everything they've done is illegal': Watch Nicki Minaj film her arrest at Amsterdam airport for allegedly 'carrying drugs'

Rapper Nicki Minaj was arrested by police in the Netherlands due to an incident involving her luggage, according to multiple news reports. The rapper was reportedly arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday because of possession of drugs. Minaj documented the entire incident involving Dutch authorities on video and posted it to her social media accounts with millions of followers.

Minaj – whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty – was traveling from Amsterdam to Manchester, England. Minaj is scheduled to perform a concert at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday night as part of her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour."

Minaj wrote on the X social media platform: "They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER."

The hip-hop music artist said that authorities "found weed" and took her bags "without consent."

She added, "My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him."

Minaj, 41, recorded the encounter with Dutch authorities.

"They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad," she tweeted.

This is what it looks like when people are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour.

The 12-time Grammy nominee posted a video of the law enforcement confrontation on her Instagram account – which has nearly 230 million followers.

An airport official informed the celebrity rapper that her luggage needed to be searched, adding, "I'm so sorry to say that."

Minaj responds, "But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plane?"

An official said that Minaj would be taken into custody for "carrying drugs."

The "Bang Bang" rapper replied, "I'm not going in there. I need a lawyer present."

As far as the Manchester concert, the official is heard telling the entertainer that they would "try to get [her] there" as soon as possible.

"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show," the "Super Bass" rapper claimed. "They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when people are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they've done is illegal."

The Dutch Military Police confirmed to ABC News that a 41-year-old woman was arrested for trying to leave the country while in "possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited."

Marijuana is legal in Amsterdam as long as an individual has no more than 5 grams of cannabis, according to the Netherlands government website.

The Co-op Live arena announced that the doors opening for Minaj’s concert would be delayed by 30 minutes to 7 p.m. local time.

The hashtag #FREENICKI was trending on X on Saturday afternoon.

This is not Minaj's first brush with law enforcement.

She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, were ordered to pay $500,000 to a German security guard over an alleged backstage assault two months ago.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!