Man posts video of himself sucker-punching elderly man without provocation, New Mexico police say they can't do anything

A New Mexico man sucker-punched an elderly man and published video of himself doing it, but police said they are unable to do anything about it, despite admitting they saw the video.

The video was posted to Facebook by Armando Gandara III and showed him punching someone who appears to be an elderly man in Albuquerque before running away.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to KOB-TV that they had seen the video but could do nothing without the victim coming forward.

The victim in this case has not come forward and we do not have a confirmed identity of the victim. Without a statement and report made by the victim this case cannot move forward. We urge the victim in the video to come forward and speak with a deputy to ensure we can move forward with appropriate charges in the pursuit of justice.

The post was later removed.

"He is completely unhinged."

KOB also spoke to Amanda Kimbrel, who says she works alongside Gandara at UPS and fears his violence may escalate. She says working in the same place as the man has her fearing for her life.

“When I go to work every morning, I am, my anxiety level is through the roof because I don’t know what he’s going to do," she said. "No precautions have been taken to secure my safety or my co-workers. I go to work every day wondering, ‘Am I going to die today?’ And I know that sounds dramatic, but it’s truly not because he is completely unhinged."

Kimbrel says she filed a restraining order against Gandara in January but that he keeps violating it without any repercussions.

“He violated it I think a total of seven times now, maybe six," she claimed. "He stole one of his friends phones, reached out to me, pretending to be the other friend. He violates it at work. He’s supposed to, you know, stay within 100 yards of me. He comes right next to me."

"People need to stand up."



Kimbrel says she plans on taking Gandara to court over the restraining order violations but she hopes that the elderly victim will also step forward and press charges.

“People need to stand up to people like this, and stop taking it," she said. "So whoever that older gentleman was that he, you know, sucker punched like that. I hope he comes forward."

Here's a video about the incident:

