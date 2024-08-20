'No Fun League': Punter mocks the NFL after he's told to take down a video about his own failed tryout

NFL free agent punter Drue Chrisman made fun of the NFL after he was allegedly told to remove any social media content featuring league facilities after a recent tryout.

Chrisman is a former Cincinnati Bengals player who was released before the 2023 season and has been recently participating in tryouts for NFL teams.

Specifically, Chrisman posted a video about his tryout for the Washington Commanders.

'Take down all social media posts that show anything Commanders.'

Chrisman's influencer-style video included camera tricks to magically change clothes and featured several setup shots that would have required the punter to place his phone in strategic areas and then act out his day for the camera.

This was particularly strange in settings like the bathroom or changing room at the team's training camp facility.

"My day in Washington.. stay until the end to see the result," the caption for his X video read.

The video, which has reached 1.3 million views, showed Chrisman arriving at the Commanders' facility, weighing in, taking practice kicks, eating, and then eventually being rejected by the team.

The video ends with Chrisman coming home to his young daughter in what also appeared to be a preplanned video shoot.

Six hours later, Chrisman posted a screenshot of a text message he received from an unknown source that could have been his agent or representative of some kind.

"Drue, Just got call [from] Commanders legal dept. pls take down all social media posts that show anything Commanders. TY," the message read.



Chrisman captioned the post "No Fun League," even tagging the Washington Commanders' official page in the post.

However, this wasn't the punter's first video of the same kind. A week earlier, Chrisman posted his behind-the-scenes recap of his tryout with the San Francisco 49ers on TikTok.

The video goes similarly with several shots from inside the 49ers' training facility and eventually ends with an unfortunate rejection from the football team.

Given the nature of the video and the fact that the punter includes ads for his own business in the footage, it isn't hard to imagine why certain NFL teams wouldn't want a would-be team member turning his tryout into personalized content.

The 27-year-old punter was undrafted in 2021 until he was signed by the Bengals and appeared in seven games in 2022.

He also played a month in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions in 2024.

