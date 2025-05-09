'No more dudes in dresses': Hegseth gives multitudes of trans-identifying service members the boot

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo to senior Pentagon leaders on Thursday notifying them that the time has come to begin kicking trans-identifying service members to the curb.

In a corresponding video on X captioned, "TRANS is out at the DOD," Hegseth said, "This is what the American people voted for."

According to Hegseth's memo, trans-identifying active-duty service members have until June 6 "to self-identify for voluntary separation" from the service. Trans-identifying reservists have until July 7 to do so. Those who volunteer to leave or have done so already are eligible for voluntary separation pay.

Following this "self-identification eligibility window," all remaining transvestites with a current diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria will be forced out.

The Pentagon indicated in February that there were 4,240 troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria, although the number of trans-identifying troops might be higher.

Chief Pentagon spokesman and senior adviser Sean Parnell indicated Thursday that "approximately 1,000 service members who have self-identified as being diagnosed with gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process."

"As the President of the United States clearly stated in Executive Order 14183, 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,' January 27, 2025, expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for Military Service," said Hegseth's memo. "Service by individuals with a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibiting symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria is not in the best interest of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security."

President Donald Trump stressed in his Jan. 27 order that the military's policy to establish "high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity" is incompatible with the accommodations sought and health constraints faced by gender-dysphoric individuals.

Hegseth sent the memo two days after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed a lesser court's nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's transvestite military ban, pending the outcome of the government's appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

'We are leaving wokeness and weakness behind.'

The three liberal justices on the high court indicated they would have denied the Trump administration's application for a stay in U.S. v. Shilling.

The non-straight activist outfits that initially secured the block on Trump's transvestite ban, Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, did not handle the news well, calling the stay a "devastating blow to transgender servicemembers."

"The Court has temporarily sanctioned a policy that has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice," added the LGBT outfits.

Within hours of the Supreme Court issuing a temporary victory for the administration, Hegseth said in a speech, "We are leaving wokeness and weakness behind. No more pronouns. No more climate change obsession. No more emergency vaccine mandates. No more dudes in dresses, we're done with that s**t. We're focused on lethality, meritocracy, accountability standards, and readiness."

The Pentagon's rapid response account on X echoed Hegseth, writing Thursday evening, "No more pronouns. No more drag shows. No more dudes in dresses. NO MORE TRANS AT THE DOD."

In addition to improving readiness, the departures may result in some savings. The New York Times reported that as of this year, the military has blown $52 million on transvestic service members' sex-change-related medical bills since 2015, including for genital mutilations and hormone therapy.

