VIDEO: Noncitizens in Arizona apparently admit to registering to vote and say they support Kamala Harris

An investigation into election integrity in Arizona found some noncitizens apparently admitting that they had registered to vote in the November election.

The report from the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project and Muckraker interviewed several people at just one apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona. The interviewer told people he was with a group helping Hispanics register to vote.

One woman appeared to say she had already been registered and then divulged that she was waiting for her residency status. The interviewer asked if she was planning to vote, and she said yes. When asked who she preferred, she answered Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Another man seemed to say he was not a citizen but claimed to have been registered to vote and that hewould vote for Kamala.

The interviewer found six total people apparently claiming to be noncitizens and saying they were registered to vote. Among them was a man who said he was born in Cuba. Another said he was a noncitizen but had residency status, meaning he would not be legally allowed to vote.

Efforts to find the noncitizens on the voter rolls by the Oversight Project were unsuccessful.

"Noncitizens have shoddy address history records and often use fake documents and names. It is unclear exactly what information these individuals gave when registering to vote," the organization said on social media.

"It is obvious to me and other reasonable Americans that the left has decided that the only way they can maintain power is through illegal votes," Mike Howell, executive director of the Oversight Project, said in a statement to Blaze News. "If they have any interest in legitimacy, they need to immediately abandon this anti-American strategy."

House Republicans have tried to tie voter integrity legislation to a funding bill intended to stave off a government shutdown, but those efforts failed last week. Arizona officials have also grappled with a technical glitch that allowed nearly 98,000 voters to register for the November election without confirming their citizenship status.

Another operation found similarly unsettling reports from noncitizens in Georgia, another pivotally important battleground state.

The Oversight Project published video of the interviews with noncitizens from Phoenix on its social media account.

