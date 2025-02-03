Noncitizens in Maine may have voted illegally — but Democrat leaders don't seem to care

A shocking report from the Maine Wire indicates that noncitizens in Maine have either voted illegally or had ballots illegally cast in their names, while the Democrats in charge seem to shrug their shoulders.

Since October, the Maine Wire has sounded the alarm about the possibility of noncitizens in the state voting, unleashing a series of investigations that uncovered not only possible illegal activity but perhaps the exploitation of vulnerable adults as well.

By cross-referencing data for 25 noncitizens registered with MaineCare, the state's Medicaid division, against the Central Voter Registration, Maine Wire was able to determine that 10 were registered to vote and at least eight had voted or had a ballot cast in their names since 2016.

Of the eight who allegedly voted, six are registered as Democrats and two as unaffiliated. Furthermore, at least five of them have "severe" intellectual disabilities and do not speak English, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Since data from the 2024 general election is not yet available, it is unclear whether any noncitizens in Maine participated in it. However, one mentally impaired noncitizen who apparently registered as a Democrat in June then reportedly cast a ballot in a Democratic primary held that same month.

Noncitizens include illegal aliens as well as those in the U.S. legally as permanent residents, asylees, refugees, and those granted Temporary Protected Status. Maine law prohibits all noncitizens, whether lawful or unlawful residents, from voting in state or federal elections. It also forbids others from knowingly registering them to vote or voting on their behalf.

'Nothing is preventing Gov. Janet Mills (D), Frey, or Bellows from working with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services to investigate noncitizen voting.'

The data sample examined by the Maine Wire is "non-random" and based on a U.S. census survey taken in 2022, even as illegal aliens continued to steal into the country for another two years under the Biden-Harris administration. Thus, the outlet could not determine how many noncitizens truly reside in the state or how widespread the problem of noncitizens voting is. However, it estimated that perhaps as many as 40% of noncitizens in Maine may have voted in 2024.

The Maine Wire also contacted several state news outlets and state lawmakers, offering to share its records with them in a manner that would not compromise its sources.

"None of these news outlets have filed reports of their own based on those records," and "no Democrats have accepted our offer," the outlet claimed. However, "several Republicans have, and they can attest to the veracity and accuracy of our reporting."

The Bangor Daily News noted that Attorney General Aaron Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, both Democrats, responded to the initial report from the Maine Wire by requesting information on the allegedly illegal voters — who at the time numbered only six, not eight — the MaineCare records, and any other "relevant" documents. The Maine Wire refused, citing the need to protect sources as well as possible victims of identity theft.

The Maine Wire further insisted that everything investigators need to corroborate the allegations is already available to them in state records.

Because all of the records in question are state records already in possession of the state, nothing is preventing Gov. Janet Mills (D), Frey, or Bellows from working with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services to investigate noncitizen voting and identify the scale of the election crimes occurring in the state.

Bellows and the state DHHS previously pushed back against the Maine Wire, claiming state and federal law complicated their access to such records.

Spokesperson Lindsay Hammes claimed that the state DHHS is legally required to "protect the confidentiality of records containing personally identifying medical information that we obtain in relation to the provision of those services."

Bellows spokesperson Emily Cook even suggested that the Maine Wire's acquisition of those records could be "unlawful, just as it would be likely unlawful for Secretary Bellows to have them."

"Withholding evidence, while making vague accusations, only serves to negatively impact election integrity and public confidence."

Mills, Frey, and Bellows did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The Bangor Daily News also seemed uninterested in delving into the allegations made by the Maine Wire. Instead, it repeated the claim that instances of noncitizens voting are "extremely rare" but are nevertheless weaponized to sow "distrust in the election system."

