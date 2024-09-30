Artist displays massive, 43-foot-tall nude Trump outside Las Vegas, and it's going on tour

An anonymous artist created a massive marionette depicting former President Donald Trump, and the bizarre installation is going to go on tour ahead of the election.

A spokesperson for the artist contacted KSNV-TV and told the station the depiction is entitled "Crooked and Obscene."

KSNV reported that numerous cars were pulling over to allow viewers a better look at the nude Trump on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The marionette is 43 feet tall and 10 feet wide, weighing more than 6,000 pounds. It's composed of foam placed on top of rebar and hangs from a large crane on an industrial site.

"Is it a political statement? I don't know what it is," said one visitor to KSNV. "Hey, Vegas. Anything will happen in Vegas."

The spokesperson said that the installation will be taken down on Tuesday and will go on tour in key battleground states just weeks before the election in November.

The Nevada Republican Party strongly condemned the statue and described it as "deplorable" in a statement.

“While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue," the statement added. “President Trump and Republicans are focused on delivering results that matter — reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs, and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans."

News video footage of the art installation can be viewed on the report from KSNV on YouTube.

