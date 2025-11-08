NYC man allegedly raped 15-year-old girl he lured online while on probation for disturbingly similar attack

A man who was released on the condition of seeking mental health treatment after raping an underage girl is accused of doing the same again.

William Credle, 24, sent a rideshare driver Monday to go pick up a 15-year-old girl he met online and bring her to his apartment in the Bronx, where he raped and beat her, according to police.

He was being sought for arrest when he allegedly attacked the other victim.

Credle allegedly kept her against her will and kept her tablet device away from her, which was her only means of communication. When she begged to be allowed to go home, he raped her again and punched her in the head, police said.

After the girl's parents realized she was not at home in New Jersey, they tracked her location using the tablet to Credle's apartment, according to police. New Jersey police contacted police in New York City, who arrested him at Hughes Avenue near East 187th Street at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Credle was charged with a slew of crimes, including rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful imprisonment.

Bronx prosecutor Nicole Beachboard said in court that Credle made the victim "smoke marijuana and drink from a Snapple bottle containing a liquid tasting of orange soda with a strange aftertaste."

Even more disturbing, the suspect was on parole awaiting sentencing for a conviction of a similar crime in 2023.

"The defendant, then 21 years old, sent an Uber to a 14-year-old girl, who was transported by Uber to his apartment, and he forced her to engage in anal and vaginal sex," Beachboard said. "The complainant alleged that he had drugs and a gun in his apartment."

Credle was released on the condition that he seek mental and rehabilitative treatment, but he violated other terms, leading to a warrant being filed for his arrest.

Credle had also missed four court appearances and had been arrested for other violent criminal offenses, including one for allegedly punching his mother in the head.

He was held on $50,000 bail.

