NYC welcomes ICE back to Rikers Island after lengthy ban

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' (D) administration announced Tuesday that it would reopen Rikers Island to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a decade-long ban.

ICE previously had an office on the island, the site of a prison managed by the New York City's Department of Correction, but it was ousted after the city formalized its sanctuary policy under former Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in 2014.

'This is about public safety and protecting all New Yorkers.'

At the time, de Blasio's administration touted how its new bills would "dramatically reduce" the city's cooperation with ICE, including removing law enforcement from "Rikers Islands and all City facilities."

"Mass deportation has not only pulled apart thousands of New York City families, it has also undermined public safety in our communities and imposed disproportionate penalties on immigrant parents and spouses who these families depend on for emotional and financial support," de Blasio stated.

On Tuesday evening, First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro issued an executive order calling for ICE's return to Rikers Island, citing a "critical" need for federal law enforcement agencies to have the ability to share "real-time" intelligence with the DOC and the New York Police Department, particularly regarding "criminal gang activity."

"The safety of the City of New York has been jeopardized by violent transnational gangs and criminal enterprises — including transnational gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua — that have been designated by federal authorities as foreign terrorist organizations," the EO read.

"There is historical precedent for federal law enforcement authorities to have office space and personnel on Rikers Island as recently as a decade ago," it added.

The invitation to occupy office space at Rikers Island was also extended to other federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Mastro stated, "Today, I have entered an executive order to re-establish a federal law enforcement office space at Rikers Island solely for criminal investigations, consistent with New York City law, after Mayor Adams delegated all powers and responsibilities related to this topic to me. This directive is driven by one priority and one priority alone: to keep all New Yorkers safe."

He explained that he made the decision after conducting "an independent assessment of the facts and law."

Mastro stated that the new executive action does not conflict with the city's existing sanctuary laws.

"Again, this executive order is expressly limited to establishing office space and coordinating with federal law enforcement on criminal investigations, not civil matters," Mastro continued. "This is about public safety and protecting all New Yorkers."

Adams' office said safety and transparency are among the mayor's top priorities.

"To maintain trust among the nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers who our administration serves every day, Mayor Adams has delegated all powers and responsibilities related to any executive order to authorize federal officials to investigate potential criminal immigration violations at Rikers Island to First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro," the statement read. "The first deputy mayor has visited Rikers multiple times over the last week, has consulted with DOC and law enforcement officials, is reviewing the city's options, and would ultimately sign any executive order that he determines to be appropriate."