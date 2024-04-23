NYPD arrests over 150 pro-Hamas protesters at NYU as volatile demonstrations spread

The New York Police Department arrested more than 150 pro-Hamas protesters at New York University on Monday evening amid a wave of volatile demonstrations taking over university campuses.



Many of the detained anti-Israel protesters were students and faculty who had set up an encampment on the NYU campus. According to the school’s newspaper, Washington Square News , the pop-up campsite was formed by the NYU Palestine Solidarity Coalition, which consists of more than 20 on-campus groups.

The protesters demanded that the university divest from entities with ties to Israel and shut down its Tel Aviv site. Similar encampments have sprouted up at a number of universities across the country, including Columbia University, MIT, Yale, and the University of Michigan.

Fountain Walker, NYU’s head of campus safety, warned protesters that they would “face consequences” if they failed to leave the area by 4 p.m., according to Washington Square News.

“With the breach of the barricades early this afternoon, that requirement was violated, and we witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community,” Walker told the crowd. “If you leave now, no one will face any consequences for today’s actions — no discipline, no police.”

Despite the warning, the demonstration continued to grow, with activists outside campus arriving to support those inside the encampment.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, NYPD officers in riot gear instructed the protesters to disperse, warning that they would be arrested for trespassing if they refused. Police then began handcuffing demonstrators with zip ties. The remaining protesters responded to the arrests by forming a circle around the encampment and linking arms.

A video captured by a reporter with the City showed faculty and students creating a human barrier between police and the rest of the protesters.

Other videos shared on social media showed rowdy and disorderly protesters hurling chairs and other objects at NYPD officers.

By approximately 9:30 p.m. all of the demonstrators had dispersed or been arrested, Washington Square News reported. It noted that NYPD began releasing the detained students and faculty in groups of two to five around 3:50 a.m.

NYU spokesperson John Beckman said, “We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt.”

“We also learned that there were intimidating chants and several anti-Semitic incidents reported,” Beckman continued. “Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully but ultimately made a number of arrests.”

Some remaining protesters who were not arrested by authorities marched toward NYPD headquarters carrying flares late Monday evening.