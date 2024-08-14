NYPD patrol chief calls to amend city’s sanctuary policies that protect illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell recently expressed frustration over New York City’s sanctuary status, stating that it has protected illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes.



On Tuesday afternoon, Chell published a post on social media that called for the city’s policies to be amended. New York City’s sanctuary status prevents local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration agents.

'Failing to act enables individuals like Daniel Davon-Bonilla to continue victimizing women in our city.'

Chell wrote on X, “People from across the globe come to NYC in pursuit of a better life—the American Dream. However, a small portion have other intentions, including committing crimes and preying on the people of New York City. Daniel Davon-Bonilla is one such predator.”

Davon-Bonilla is a 24-year-old Nicaraguan national who illegally entered the country through Eagle Pass, Texas, in December 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security. In 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer request against Davon-Bonilla after he was accused of raping a woman at a La Quinta Hotel in Gowanus that had been converted into a shelter for illegal immigrants.

While Davon-Bonilla was arrested for the alleged crime, he struck a plea deal a year later and was released back onto the streets after local law enforcement ignored ICE's detainer request. Over the weekend, Davon-Bonilla was arrested again by New York City police officers for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Coney Island.

“When will our sanctuary city laws be amended to allow us to notify federal authorities regarding the deportation of non-citizens convicted of violent crimes?” Chell questioned. “Failing to act enables individuals like Daniel Davon-Bonilla to continue victimizing women in our city.”

“He was arrested in April 2023 for sexually assaulting a woman in Brooklyn,” he continued. “The criminal justice system did its job—he was convicted, sentenced, and released in June 2024. But after being released, he returned to the streets and violently assaulted another woman in Coney Island this past Sunday.”

“Let’s do everything we can to keep our City safe!” Chell declared.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has also previously called for the city’s sanctuary status to be amended.

During a Tuesday press conference, Adams addressed the ignored detainer request against Davon-Bonilla.

“Laws do not allow us to coordinate with ICE — that’s the law,” Adams stated. “I’m not happy about that.”

“I think he’s the poster child of what’s wrong with not doing that coordination,” he added. “It’s clear that he does not deserve to be in our city.”

