OJ Simpson's friend said the former NFLer couldn't let his ex-wife go, kept photos of her displayed in home

OJ Simpson reportedly couldn't let his wife go, even two decades after her death. The New York Post reported that the convicted felon had several photos displayed of Nicole Brown Simpson around his home in Miami, for all to see.

Simpson passed away last week from prostate cancer.

His family posted the following to his X account on Thursday: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

Charles Ehrlich, an accomplice in the former NFL player's 2007 armed robbery heist in Last Vegas, said Simpson had "pictures of his ex-wife all over his house. Him, his wife, his family — together. . . . They were everywhere.”

Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her home in Brentwood, California, in June 1994. Simpson's case became famous after he was acquitted on murder charges in the pair's death in 1995. However, the Post reported that Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families after he was found liable for their deaths in a civil court case.

Ehrlich insisted that Simpson didn't commit the murders. Ehrlich and Simpson reportedly met during a banquet dinner in the early 2000s in Miami.

“If you did something so horrific, and you had pictures of your ex-wife all over your home, you don’t want to remember something like that, would you?”

Ehrlich went on to say that Simpson would get teary-eyed whenever he was asked if he had anything to do with his ex-wife's murder.

“‘[I] would have never done something so terrible,'” Ehrlich said Simpson mentioned one time.

Simpson grew up in San Francisco and attended the University of Southern California. He went on to win the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player in 1968 and ultimately played running back in the NFL.

Blaze News previously reported:

The Buffalo Bills made him the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in 1969. Earning the nickname "The Juice," he subsequently made five first-team All-Pro squads and six Pro Bowls. He outdid his college best in the pro league, rushing for 2,000 yards in a single season to secure the MVP title in 1973. After nine years with the Buffalo Bills, he spent his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.



