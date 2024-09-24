Son of alleged attempted Trump assassin arrested on possession of 'hundreds' of files of child porn

The son of Ryan Routh has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to charging documents.

Charging documents said that police were searching the man's home in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday when they discovered child pornography.

"A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files," said prosecutors. "These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina."



Oran Alexander Routh is charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Investigators said the images were found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in the man's primary bedroom as well as another Galaxy Note device. Prosecutors said they were able to obtain evidence of a conversation in which Oran Routh sought to purchase child pornography.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Carolina confirmed to CBS News that officials were investigating the alleged assassination attempt on Trump's life when they were searching the home of Oran Routh.

Oran Routh had justified the actions of his father in an interview after Ryan Routh was arrested for allegedly trying to kill Trump from outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that’s his choice,” he reportedly texted to the Daily Mail when asked about his father's arrest.

On Monday, the former president demanded that the investigation into the second alleged assassination attempt be handed off to Florida state officials after accusing the Biden-Harris administration of downplaying the incident.

Ryan Routh was initially charged with gun crimes, but prosecutors said they intend to charge him with attempted assassination, which would carry a possible sentence of life in prison.

