Oregon appeals court unanimously rules in favor of gun control law called 'disastrous' by gun rights advocates

Gun rights advocates are decrying a ruling by an appeals court in Oregon that upholds the constitutionality of a gun control law narrowly approved by voters.

The Oregon Court of Appeals released the unanimous decision Tuesday about Measure 114 and overturned a decision by an Eastern Oregon judge.

'Measure 114 has turned millions of Oregonians into criminals.'

Measure 114 bans purchases of magazines that hold more than 10 ammunition rounds and requires a permit for gun purchases, which itself requires the completion of a gun safety course and a criminal background check.

“Today Measure 114 has turned millions of Oregonians into criminals because their right to bear arms has been erased by Oregon’s Judiciary,” read a statement from lead attorney Tony Aiello Jr.

"This is akin to saying that you need a permit to exercise your religion in your home or to speak freely in your home or to perform any of your constitutionally guaranteed rights within your home, on your property, on the property of others," he added. "It's quite invasive."

The Oregon Senate Republican Caucus released a statement condemning the ruling.

"Requiring a permit to exercise a constitutional right is an outrageous overreach, and restricting magazine capacity will do nothing to stop violent criminals," the statement read. "Our law enforcement agencies are already stretched thin, and Measure 114 will only make their jobs harder by forcing them to dedicate time and resources to a permitting scheme that serves no public safety purpose."

Gun control advocates like Jess Marks of the Alliance for a Safe Oregon applauded the decision.

"This decision reverses the judgment from the Harney County Circuit Court, bringing Oregon a significant step closer to implementing the life-saving policies of Measure 114," said Marks.

"We have strong evidence that Measure 114 will save lives," she added. "Expert researchers from Johns Hopkins University analyzed the impact of Measure 114 and found that over a 10-year period, it would save 1,000 lives in Oregon, the vast majority of those preventing suicides and homicides."

Opponents to the law have 35 days to appeal the decision before the law goes into effect.

“We intend to appeal this ruling to the Oregon Supreme Court and call on Oregonians for their continued support of this litigation," said Aiello.

