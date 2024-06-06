'Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?' Ovarian Cancer Action gets hammered on X for ridiculous post

Ovarian Cancer Action earned a wave of backlash on X for a post that asked, "Did you know that anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk for ovarian cancer?" The post then added, "Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?"

The bizarre post included a rainbow Pride flag emoji as well as a "#PrideMonth" hashtag.

'Thank you for raising awareness of your idiocy.'

People responded by pointing out the obvious: Men don't have ovaries.

"No. Men cannot get ovarian cancer. Asked and answered. Next," Paula Scanlan tweeted.

"What the hell are you talking about? Only WOMEN have ovaries, and if you think men do too then you should be nowhere near public health," Piers Morgan declared.

"What the actual hell is this tweet. If you're wondering why trust in the medical establishment is at a low here is yet another example of many," Katie Pavlich wrote.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon responded to the post by tweeting, "Thank you for raising awareness of your idiocy."

"This is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen. How dare you trivialize women's health just to satiate fantasy self-perception. You are garbage people," Dana Loesch wrote.

"Who knew!?? Thinking you're a man even though you’re a woman with ovaries does not mean you can’t get ovarian cancer. What a shocking revelation. I'm floored," Jennifer Sey wrote.

While the radical leftist gender ideology-steeped tweet did not use the word "women," the Ovarian Cancer Action website does actually use the word when discussing the issue.

"Our scientists at the Ovarian Cancer Action Research Centre are working tirelessly to find effective ways to detect, diagnose and treat ovarian cancer. Until we see those breakthroughs, knowledge is power. From knowing whether you're at risk, to understanding the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, we want all women to feel empowered," the site states.

