'Your eyes are slightly too big': Indiana Pacers fan going viral for extremely friendly heckling

The Indiana Pacers may have won their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but it isn't the series victory that is dominating headlines, rather an overly polite fan.

In their own right, the Bucks have been part of waves of stories in the 2024 NBA season because of some rather polarizing activities. The team popularized their post-game prayer circle and encouraged other players to take part. In January, they even had a half-time drag queen performance.

This time in the playoffs, it again wasn't the team's play that made headlines despite losing the first-round series 4-2. The viral posts have come because of an Indiana Pacers fan who has been categorized as the world's friendliest heckler.

During the series-deciding 120-98 Game 6, the Pacers fan wasn't shy about rubbing it in. The heckler was captured in TV broadcasts on multiple occasions delivering his slightly off-color remarks.

"Gallinari, you need a haircut!" the fan yelled at Bucks forward Danilo Gallinari:

Star Damian Lillard was able to fend off comments from the fan and hit a perfect 10 free throws in 10 attempts, despite vicious heckles such as "Lillard, your tattoos are only decent!" and "Lillard, your mom's watching!"

Bobby Portis may have been a little affected. Despite scoring 20 points, he sunk just three of his seven free throw attempts.

It goes without saying that heckles like "Portis! Your eyes are slightly too big for your head!" being screamed at a player over and over while he is trying to shoot may have a psychological effect on him.

Forward Khris Middleton was also on the receiving end in a video that has since been removed from X but is still watchable on Bounding into Sports.

"Middleton, I respect your game, but I hope you miss!" the fan said.

It is unknown if the same heckler sarcastically yelled, "Khris Middleton is Michael Jordan! It's official!" during the game, although it's likely.

Some viewers believe the heckler to be the same fan seated behind the announcers' table who was heard in the 2014 NBA playoffs asking Pacers player Paul George if he was "ready to go home in the first round."

"You ready to go home in the first round against Atlanta? You're supposed to be an All-Star. Start playing ball, and stop traveling!" the fan screamed.

The Pacers moved on to the second round to play the New York Knicks.

