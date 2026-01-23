Social media influencer arrested after mom's terrifying discovery of cellphone video of her 2-year-old daughter

A Texas social media influencer was arrested over a horrifying video that a woman found of him and her 2-year-old daughter on the man's phone, according to police.

Victor L. Corey Paillet III, 40, was arrested Friday after a woman said she went through his phone and found the video. She said he had gotten drunk and fallen asleep.

'He tortured her in that video,' she said. 'He literally tortured my daughter. How can you do this to a baby?'

"I've never went through his phone before, never, but his phone was right there, and I'm like, I just feel something's not right," the woman said to KPRC-TV.

"I clicked on that first video right there," she added. "It was seven minutes and 53 seconds. ... And it said yesterday at 6:43 a.m."

She provided KPRC with surveillance video from his arrest at her home in Porter.

"You raped my f**king daughter!" a woman screams on the video. "I hope you die!"

The mother of the girl told KPRC that she had been dating Paillet but that she looked through his phone when he said something about being a "demon."

She says she hasn't been to stop shaking or crying since seeing the video.

Court records say that investigators have discovered other evidence that leads them to believe Paillet had abused other victims. They are asking for help from the public in the investigation.

Paillet is known as "Kandy Red Bread" on social media, where he posts about custom car modifications. He has over 62,000 followers and has been photographed with influential Houston figures.

He has past criminal convictions that include drug possession and a weapons charge.

Paillet is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography. He has also been placed on "modified safety watch" to prevent the possibility of him harming himself in custody.

His TikTok profile reads, "Love yourself and don’t trust nobody."

Paillet is being held without bond.

