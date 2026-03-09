Dad accused of killing daughter's alleged rapist wins Republican sheriff nomination: 'We're just getting started'

An Arkansas father who is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teen daughter's suspected sexual abuser has won the Republican nomination for county sheriff.

As Blaze News reported in October 2024, Aaron Spencer woke up to find his 14-year-old daughter missing from the family’s home. Police were notified about the missing girl.

'Michael Fosler is [expletive] dead on the side of the road for trying to kidnap my daughter. I had no choice.'

Spencer got in his vehicle to try to track down his missing daughter and spotted a white Ford truck on the highway owned by Michael Fosler — the 67-year-old man accused of raping Spencer's daughter.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, "While en route, deputies were notified that the father, Aaron Spencer, had located the juvenile in a vehicle with Michael Fosler."

The affidavit said Spencer used his vehicle to rear-end Fosler’s Ford F-150 truck at an intersection, which forced it off the road and into a ditch.

Citing court records, USA Today reported that Spencer "then got out of his car and started firing a gun at Fosler. He fired 16 times, court records state, noting 15 bullets hit Fosler."

Court documents said Spencer pistol-whipped Fosler in the face after firing the shots.

Court records show Spencer then called 911 and said, "Michael Fosler is [expletive] dead on the side of the road for trying to kidnap my daughter. I had no choice."

Police said Fosler was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Spencer was arrested, charged with second-degree murder in connection with Fosler's death, and then released from the Lonoke County Detention Center after posting bail.

Court documents said Spencer went to the home of a female acquaintance of Fosler on July 8, 2024, told the woman that Fosler raped his underage daughter, and then demanded Fosler's phone number and home address.

Spencer instructed the woman not to call anyone, including the police, according to court documents.

However, Fosler's acquaintance revealed the situation to one of her family members, who was a mandated reporter. According to USA Today, "Mandated reporters are required to notify law enforcement officials or social services about suspected cases of child abuse."

The mandated reporter alerted the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office about the rape allegations, court records stated.

Court records said two officers went to Spencer's residence as part of the investigation into the rape of his minor daughter.

Court docs said the interaction between Spencer and officers was recorded on a police bodycam, and one of the officers is heard telling Spencer, "We still don't live in a country where you can take the law into your own hands," to which Spencer responded with an expletive.

Officials with the Wade Knox Children's Advocacy Center interviewed Spencer's daughter, according to court records.

USA Today reported that police obtained an arrest warrant for Fosler for a charge of rape and one count of internet stalking of a child — both of which are felonies.

USA Today said Fosler was arrested and then released from jail on $50,000 bond on July 17, 2024.

Spencer's sister-in-law in 2025 launched a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign, which has raised over $100,000 in an effort to keep their "family afloat amid Aaron’s daunting legal proceedings."

"Beginning in the spring of 2024, my then 13-year-old niece was targeted by a predator, groomed, and assaulted multiple times," the crowdfunding listing said.

As Blaze News reported in October 2024, Spencer launched a political campaign to become the new Lonoke County Sheriff despite awaiting trial in connection with the alleged murder of Fosler.

The Arkansas secretary of state revealed that Spencer won more than 53% of the vote in last Tuesday's three-person GOP primary, easily defeating incumbent Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley and David Bufford.

Spencer said of his victory, "Lonoke County sent a clear message last night, and we're just getting started."

"I'm running to restore accountability and integrity to the sheriff's office, and the people of this county just showed they want the same thing," the father said on his campaign Facebook page. "Let's finish the job and build a safer, stronger Lonoke County together."

Sheriff Staley congratulated Spencer by saying in a statement, "Tonight, the voters made their decision in the Republican Primary, and I respect the decision."

Staley had been the Lonoke County Sheriff for the last 13 years.

Spencer — a husband, father, combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, contractor, and farmer — now will face off against Democrat nominee Brian Mitchell Sr. in November.

Fox News noted that Spencer will be prohibited from serving as sheriff if he is convicted of the murder charge.

Spencer's trial initially was scheduled for January but has been postponed. He has pleaded not guilty.

Spencer's lawyers released a statement Friday: "Aaron did exactly what Arkansas law allows and exactly what any father would do: He protected his daughter and himself from harm."

"We said from the beginning that Aaron was justified under Arkansas law in protecting his daughter, and every time the facts have come into focus, that conclusion has only become clearer," the Lassiter & Cassinelli legal team proclaimed.

His lawyers also characterized Spencer's supporters as "parents, veterans, and neighbors who watched the system fail and support a father who stepped up."

"Lonoke County residents have rallied behind Aaron Spencer not just in his legal defense, but in his broader mission to bring accountability to a county government that has long operated without it," the statement said.

