Father accused of murdering 67-year-old alleged rapist of his 14-year-old daughter makes startling bid for public office

An Arkansas father accused of murdering the 67-year-old alleged rapist of his 14-year-old daughter is making a surprising bid for public office after he said the "system failed" him and his family.

Aaron Spencer, 37, announced last week that he's is running for Lonoke County Sheriff. As it happens, the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office investigated last year's headline-grabbing case involving Spencer.

'Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court.'

The Facebook video from Spencer's campaign is captioned: "It’s time to bring trust, accountability, and safety back to our community. Join us on this journey to build a sheriff’s office you can believe in!"

In the campaign video, Spencer notes that "many of you know my story."

"I'm the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed," Spencer says.

Spencer adds that he is a husband, a combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, a contractor, and a farmer.

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court," Spencer states. "I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures."

Spencer also stresses in the video, "This campaign isn’t about me. It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community. It’s about restoring trust, where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need."

RELATED: Thug allegedly recorded himself raping woman at gunpoint — before she shot him

As Blaze News reported last October, Spencer was arrested after authorities said he fatally shot 67-year-old Michael Fosler, who reportedly was in a vehicle with Spencer's 14-year-old daughter.

Spencer reportedly went to his daughter's bedroom to check on her. Citing an affidavit, CNN said the daughter was gone, but there was a stuffed animal wrapped in her hoodie under the blankets in her bed.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched regarding a missing teen at approximately 1:12 a.m. Oct. 8, 2024. However, while en route, deputies were notified that Spencer had located his daughter in a vehicle with Fosler.

The affidavit states that Spencer used his vehicle to rear-end Fosler’s Ford F-150 truck at an intersection, forcing it off the road.

"A confrontation between the two adult males ensued, which resulted in a shooting," the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office stated.

According to the affidavit, Spencer told police that he "had no choice" but to shoot Fosler.

The New York Post, citing the affidavit, reported that Spencer told investigators that Fosler "lunged towards him" with something in his hand and shouted, "F**k you!"

The affidavit states Spencer fired at Fosler until his weapon was empty and then jumped on him and pistol-whipped him.

Police said Fosler was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Citing court records, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that Fosler was out on bond at the time of the shooting after being arrested and charged with two counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, and internet stalking of a child. Fosler also faced one count of electronic facilitation of child sexual abuse and 35 counts of pandering or possessing depictions of sexual conduct involving a child.

CNN added that "the family had been on edge" and that "three months earlier the teen, then 13, revealed she’d been sexually abused by a 67-year-old man she met at the home of a family friend."

Spencer was arrested and soon charged with second-degree murder. Spencer was released on a surety bond and has pleaded not guilty.

Spencer's pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

RELATED: Couple allegedly tries to sell 2-month-old baby for cash, 6-pack of beer because it's 'not working having 3 dogs and a baby'

A Change.org petition titled "Absolve Aaron David Spencer of Charges Stemming from Saving his Daughter's Life" was launched and has more than 361,000 signatures.

Spencer's wife, Heather, said in a GiveSendGo fundraiser that her daughter had been "targeted, groomed, and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend," the Post reported.

"We let the justice system do its job," Heather Spencer said. "The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond. He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child."

The mother called her husband a "hero" and said that her "child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her."

Lonoke County Sheriff Jeff Staley told the Democrat Gazette that he couldn't comment on the Spencer case because of the pending trial.

But Staley did say in an emailed statement, "I will be seeking re-election to continue being your Lonoke County sheriff. Since 2013, I have served as sheriff of Lonoke County with a clear mission — to protect our citizens and hold those who break the law accountable. From day one, our focus has been on three major threats to our communities: drug traffickers, sexual predators, and thieves."

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!