'No longer welcome': State Dept. revokes visas of foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death

President Trump's Department of State has drawn a line in the sand for foreign visitors: They are not permitted to openly celebrate the deaths of Americans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned visa holders in September that the administration was not looking to host "foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens."

'Aliens who take advantage of America's hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.'

On Tuesday evening — Charlie Kirk's birthday — the State Department wrote a series of posts on X that condemned foreigners who "wish death on Americans," seemingly following through on Rubio's warnings.

"The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk," the department wrote.

This was followed by a list of several examples of "aliens who are no longer welcome" in the United States after making horrific statements about Kirk, who was murdered on September 10.

First, the State Department said it had revoked the visa of an Argentine national who said Kirk can "rest in f***ing piss" and labeled him a purveyor of "racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric."



This was just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Additional visa revocations included a South African who mocked those who were grieving over Kirk's death and said the mourners were "hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom."

The person also called Kirk's supporters members of a "white nationalist" movement.

Furthermore, a Mexican had his visa revoked for saying Kirk "died being a racist" and a "misogynist."



Other revocations included a Brazilian who said Kirk had hosted a "Nazi rally" and "died too late," while a Paraguayan national said Kirk had "died by his own rules" and was a "son of a b****."

These were in addition to a German national who, according to the State Department, attempted to justify Kirk's murder by writing, "When fascists die, democrats don't complain."

The administration concluded its thread by saying Secretary Rubio and President Trump will defend the United States' borders, culture, and citizens by enforcing immigration laws.

"Aliens who take advantage of America's hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed," the administration added.

Rubio had even written in September that the visa revocations were "under way" and that those in the U.S. on a visa who were found to be cheering on the public assassination of a political figure should "prepare to be deported."

"You are not welcome in this country," Rubio wrote on X.

In comments to CNN last month, Harold Hongju Koh, a legal adviser for the State Department under President Obama, claimed that revoking visas based on such statements is a "First Amendment violation."

"It shouldn't matter whether you agree with what they say or not, but the idea that they lose their visa over this is essentially violating the first premise of U.S. Supreme Court First Amendment law," Koh told CNN.

Koh revealed that the standards for visa revocation are "incredibly vague" but at the same time said that during his time in the Obama administration it would have been unlikely that any lawyer would have signed off on these actions.

