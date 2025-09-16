Rubio puts visa holders who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death on high alert

The Charlie Kirk assassination last Wednesday lifted the veil of the darkest corners of the internet, revealing an astonishing number of people celebrating the cold-blooded murder of an innocent political leader. For foreigners living in the United States on a visa, the State Department has a clear message.

Since the shooting, the State Department has been working tirelessly to revoke the visas of foreigners who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk. As firings continue across the country, bloodthirsty students, workers, and travelers on visas should get ready for a rude awakening.

'I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.'

"America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. "Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."

Rubio stated in the video in the post that those on visas should be held to a "very high" standard of behavior as guests in our country. "We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure."

RELATED: JD Vance tells supporters to call out people who celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk: 'Hell, call their employer!'

Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reinforced Secretary Rubio's message the morning after Charlie Kirk was assassinated: "In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action."

"Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people," Landau added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!