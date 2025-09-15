JD Vance tells supporters to call out people who celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk: 'Hell, call their employer!'

Republican Vice President JD Vance guest-hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" in honor of his slain friend, and he used the platform to ask supporters to call out those who celebrated Kirk's assassination.

Vance offered a somber remembrance for Kirk and vowed that Kirk's friends and supporters would continue the effort to carry on his legacy after his assassination.

'We owe it to our friend to ensure that his killer is not just prosecuted but punished. And the worst punishment is not the death penalty, but the knowledge that Charlie's mission continues after he's gone.'

"When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out. Hell, call their employer!" Vance said.

"We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility. And there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination," he added.

"Get involved! Get involved! Get involved!" the vice president said emphatically. "It's the best way to honor Charlie's legacy. Start a chapter of [Turning Point] USA or get involved in the one that already exists! If you're older, volunteer for your local party, write an op-ed in your local paper, run for office."

Vance suggested that Americans could expect more political violence in the future.

"I can't promise you this is gonna be easy. I can't promise you that all of us will avoid Charlie's fate. I can't promise you that I will avoid Charlie's fate," he said ominously. "But the best way to honor him is to shine the light of truth like a torch in the very darkest places. Go do it!"

"We owe it to our friend to ensure that his killer is not just prosecuted but punished," Vance added. "And the worst punishment is not the death penalty, but the knowledge that Charlie's mission continues after he's gone."

Vance went on to quote St. Paul's letter to the Ephesians from the Bible.

RELATED: Video shows Vice President JD Vance helping to carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two

VANCE: “When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out. And hell, call their employer. We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility. And there is no civility in the celebration of a political assassination.” pic.twitter.com/Oi4HzebrUr

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 15, 2025

"Let all of us put on that armor and commit ourselves to that cause for which Charlie gave his life," he concluded, "to rebuild a United States of America and to do it by telling the truth."

The suspect in Kirk's murder has been identified as Tyler Robinson, and recent reports said that he was in a romantic relationship with a male who was transitioning into a female. Some suspect the LGBTQ agenda might have been the motivation for the assassination.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!