Thug allegedly recorded himself raping woman at gunpoint — before she shot him

A woman said that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint before she was able to retrieve her own gun and shoot the accused rapist, according to Indiana police.

The victim said that she was assaulted at her residence on Meadowlark Drive Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to court documents.

'We’re grateful the victim came forward and spoke with detectives, and we were able to get a violent offender off the streets because of that.'

She said that she was forced to have sex at gunpoint with the male, who was also recording the assault on his cell phone.

When the man left the home, she got her gun and shot at him. She appeared to have shot the back window of a blue Toyota that was parked on an adjacent street.

A neighbor called police, and the victim identified the alleged attacker as 23-year-old Trevon Haynes.

"I know this was a very terrifying situation for this victim, but we’re grateful the victim came forward and spoke with detectives, and we were able to get a violent offender off the streets because of that," said IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman to WTTV-TV.

About an hour later, a Speedway police officer noticed a car on Lynhurst Drive with its hazard lights flashing and saw that the driver had been shot in the leg. Haynes was arrested, and police said they found a firearm in the car.

He was charged with rape, intimidation, and burglary, while being armed with a deadly weapon.

The WTTV report noted that officers did not indicate whether the two people knew each other before the alleged assault.

RELATED: Dad stabbed to death while walking 8-year-old son home from elementary school, police say

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide ultimately what official charges will be filed against him.

"Our officers couldn’t have done this without the community coming forward," Hibschman added. "All of that together and the community cooperation was huge in getting the suspect off the streets so quickly."

Haynes had not been charged with any crime prior to the assault incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!