Couple allegedly tries to sell 2-month-old baby for cash, 6-pack of beer because it's 'not working having 3 dogs and a baby'

A young couple in Arkansas has been accused of attempting to sell their 2-month-old baby for a six-pack of beer and money, according to court documents.

On Sept. 21, the Benton County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a caller that the parents of an infant had offered to exchange the baby for a six-pack of beer as well as cash, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. The call reportedly was made from the manager’s office at the Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground in Rogers.

'Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing y'all two’s minds and to never contact again.'

Shalene Ehlers, 20, approached another couple’s camper and asked them for beer — which was a regular occurrence, according to the affidavit. The couple reportedly declined, but a man named Ricky Crawford allegedly offered beers in exchange for watching the baby overnight. Ehlers and the child's father — 21-year-old Darien Urban — accepted the offer and gave Crawford a diaper bag, according to court documents.

When interviewed by a detective, Crawford allegedly said he was concerned about the baby’s welfare and wanted to get the child away from the parents. The affidavit noted that Crawford was in a "heavily intoxicated state" when questioned by police.

A detective wrote in the affidavit, "Based on the totality of the investigation, it is believed both Urban and Ehlers created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately with someone they did not know."

Crawford allegedly brought the infant to another camper where Cody Nathaniel Martin was staying.

The mother and father met with Martin, according to court documents.

The trio reportedly drew up a "contract" to sell the baby to Martin for $1,000.

“I Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024,” the document reads.

The "contract" had a stipulation: “Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing y'all two’s minds and to never contact again.”

Multiple people reportedly witnessed the contract signing, and it also was recorded on cellphone video.

Law & Crime reported that the affidavit reads: "They stated they offered to surrender the baby to Martin in exchange for $1,000 in cash. They stated Martin created an agreement that they videotaped to ensure it was legal, and they planned to 'legalize' it on Monday. They both stated they then left on the understanding the baby was given to Martin in exchange for $1,000 to be collected on Monday."

Martin claimed he asked the mother why she was willing to sell her baby.

“Martin stated she said it was not working having three dogs and a baby,” the affidavit reads.

The campground's owner learned of the transaction and called 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Urban and Ehlers were arrested and both given a $50,000 bail.

They both were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to accept consideration for relinquishing a minor for adoption, according to Benton County court records. Both charges are felonies.



According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office records, Urban was released, while Ehlers was still in custody.

Another camper, who had seen the baby and changed the baby's diaper, reportedly told investigators that the baby had "bad ammonia and fecal odor" and that there was a "heavy rash, blisters, and swelling on the baby's buttocks and genitals."

The baby boy was taken to a hospital.

Like Blaze News? Circumvent the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!