'Want him buried': Family's explosive words surface after cheerleader's stepbrother reportedly charged in her death on cruise

Anna Kepner — a "bubbly, funny, outgoing" 18-year-old Florida high school cheerleader — was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November. Now, court documents reportedly indicate that her 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with homicide in connection with her death — and Anna's family wants justice.

CBS News reported that attorneys for Thomas Hudson, the biological father of the 16-year-old stepbrother, wrote in a Feb. 20 emergency filing: "According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father's son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner."

'I know Anna fought. I know she fought for her life, so it's rough. It's rough.'

The filing is part of a custody dispute between Hudson and Shauntel Kepner, the parents of the 16-year-old stepbrother, CBS News said. Hudson petitioned for custody of his 9-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Shauntel, his ex-wife; Hudson's daughter primarily resides with Shauntel and Christopher Kepner — the biological father of Anna, the victim.

"There has been a significant and unanticipated change in circumstances that requires the immediate transfer of sole time sharing and parental responsibility," the petition said, according to Gray News.

The reported homicide case against the 16-year-old male and custody battle for the 9-year-old girl are happening simultaneously.

Here is how the family members are connected:

On Tuesday, WESH-TV said it obtained a court document noting that the Kepner family wants Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother "buried."

"Immediately after the cruise, the respondent/mother and Chris Kepner expelled [the minor] from their household, and neither has seen [the minor] since then," the court document stated.

The court document added, "Social media from the Kepner family has indicated that they want the 'nails in the coffin' of [the minor], and that both the Kepner family and the respondent 'want him buried.'"

CBS News reported that there is an ongoing case against Anna's stepbrother "currently under seal" and that Miami federal Judge Beth Bloom is presiding over it.

The 16-year-old stepbrother appeared at a Feb. 6 hearing in Miami federal court, according to CBS News.

Neither the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida nor the FBI have responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

As Blaze News previously reported, Anna Kepner went on a trip aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship, which departed Nov. 2 from Miami for a six-day Caribbean vacation.

According to ABC News, Anna went on the cruise with her grandparents, father, stepmother, siblings, and step-siblings.

Anna's grandmother, Barbara Kepner, told ABC News, "The two younger girls stayed with the parents, and then the three teenagers, they decided amongst themselves they wanted to stay in the room together."

The grandmother noted, "But we had a larger room, and we made it very clear that at any time if they weren't getting along, they didn't want to be together, we had an extra bed in our room that they could come to."

On Nov. 7, Anna was found dead, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life vests.

NBC News previously reported that the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office determined Anna's time of death was 11:17 a.m. Nov. 7.

The Carnival Horizon cruise ship, which has a maximum capacity of nearly 4,000 passengers, returned to Port Miami on Nov. 8.

A source informed ABC News in November that Anna's death may have been caused by asphyxiation from a bar hold — a chokehold maneuver in which the arm is pressed across the neck. The source noted that there were two bruises on the side of Anna's neck.

WTVJ-TV reported that a court document filed in early December stated, "The 18-year-old daughter was found asphyxiated under the bed in the room which she shared with TH. The actions of the unsupervised TH are currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Krystal Wright, Anna's aunt, told WOFL-TV in November, "I know Anna fought. I know she fought for her life, so it's rough. It's rough."

Christopher Kepner cryptically told People magazine in November that he wanted his stepson to face consequences but did not appear to directly blame him for Anna's death.

"I do not stand behind what my stepson has done," Christopher stated.

He declared, "I want him to face the consequences. ... I will be fighting to make sure that does happen." But Christopher also indicated, "I cannot say that he is responsible, but I can’t decline."

However, Christopher pointed out, "He was the only one ... in the room, and the FBI has an ongoing investigation in which they will have to provide the evidence to say that he did do it or did not do this."

Anna was set to graduate from high school this year and had aspirations of joining the U.S. Navy after graduation and later becoming a K-9 police officer, according to her obituary.

Anna's obituary describes her as a Christian whose "faith blossomed as beautifully as her smile."

