Security video shows California man shooting paintball gun at hooded men who were allegedly breaking into neighbor's home

A man chased away would-be burglars from his neighbor's home in California while firing his paintball gun, and the entire altercation was caught on his surveillance cameras.

Residents of the Tarzana neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley had previously complained about Julian Harper-Smith's trailer on their street, but they changed their minds on Tuesday when he used it to catch the alleged burglars.

'He's a madman!'

Harper-Smith shared the video of the incident with KCAL-TV from his surveillance videos and described what happened.

He said that he took action after seeing men climb over a fence of his neighbor's home at an odd spot. They were wearing hoodies and were all covered up.

"I went over there, grabbed my pepperball gun and I grabbed a bright flashlight and as I walked out, turned on the flashlight and I must have scared them because it's so bright, and then they all ran back to the car," Harper-Smith told KCAL.

"That's when they hopped in the car. I put my flashlight down and gave them a couple of shots in the back of the car, so hopefully, they would not come back," he added.

KCAL published video of the incident in their news report on YouTube.

Bret Cohen, a resident in the neighborhood, admitted that he did not like Harper-Smith's trailer before Tuesday, but the incident changed his mind.

"Well it's a frickin' eyesore!" said Cohen. "But you know what, it's a nice eyesore today! Yesterday it was a horrible eyesore, today I'm kinda diggin' on it!"

He was thankful for Harper-Smith's actions.

"He's a madman! Are you kidding me? It's the coolest thing in the world! He's John McClane, he chased these guys down not knowing if they had guns or not, and shot at them!" said Cohen, referring to the fictional hero from the "Die Hard" movie franchise.

